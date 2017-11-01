Massive Recruitment in Karatina University, Kenya (27 Vacancies)

Medical Officer

GRADE 12: KarU/HR/ MO/2017

Karatina University wishes to recruit qualified and interested applicants for the vacant positions listed below:

Work at this level entails provision of medical services to patients and clients in the institution health centre and make follow-up of cases of patients referred to the hospital. In addition, provides staff development and capacity building both formal and informal to other health personnel working under him/her and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) from a recognized institution.

· Valid registration by Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

· At least two (2) years post internship work experience with proven performance

· Evidence of continuing professional development

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology

· Current practicing Certificate

· This employment is a two year contract





Librarian Job

GRADE 12: Karu/HR/LSL/2017

Roles

· Work at this level entails identifying and acquiring publishers and manufactures, catalogues selection, soliciting for inspection copies from publishers,

· maintaining and coordinating book selection with teaching departments, providing feedback on selection made by teaching department,

· sourcing and procuring selected materials and other stores or equipment, cataloguing and classification, maintaining and distributing accession lists,

· registering and compiling user profile, charging fines on over dues, responsible for inter – library loan services,

· providing advancement support in use of electronic information sources and managing the library’s web pages; online searching using the Internet,

· information and reference services, short loan operations and establishing and maintaining national collections and compiling journal holdings and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Master’s Degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution;

· At least four (4) years relevant work experience.

· Good knowledge of Information Communication Technology.

· Membership registration to a relevant professional body.

· Published at least one (1) relevant refereed





Hostels Officer

GRADE 11: KarU/HR/ HOII/2017

Duties

· ensuring high standard of cleanliness and hygiene in all the hostels are maintained;

· implementing wardens committee decisions on students accommodation;

· and taking care of the current stores stock levels and initiate re-ordering action.

· In addition compile relevant reports for action and make monthly returns of students’ bed occupancy returns for management use and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Masters Degree in the relevant field or its approved equivalent from a recognized

institution.

· At least five (5) years relevant working experience. Those with Bachelors Degree and eleven (11) years experience may be considered.

· Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology.





Assistant Games Tutor

GRADE 10: KarU/HR/ AGTII/2017

Work at this level entails coaching various sports activities, taking charge of all sports equipment and facilities, officiating various games and sports activities, responsible for students going for external fixtures, popularizing sports and games activities among students, conducting specialized training, designing and implementing income generating units and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Bachelors Degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution

· At least eleven (11) years relevant work experience

· Physical and mental fitness

· Good knowledge of Information Communications Technology

· Masters Degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution is an added advantage





Senior Technician

GRADE 8: KarU/HR/STECIII/2017

Roles

· Work at this level entails: supervising Technologists, collection and preparation of teaching and

· research materials, preparation of tools, equipment and machines; obtaining and setting of equipment for practical and demonstrations;

· ensuring safe keeping and disposal of waste. In addition, will assist teaching staff and students in carrying out various laboratory/workshop and field activities and carrying out basic routine analysis in any relevant discipline in the laboratory/workshop, carrying out

· basic maintenance of laboratory/workshop equipment;

· and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Higher National Diploma in a relevant field or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· At least six (6) years relevant laboratory/Workshop working experience.

· Knowledge in information communication technology

· First Aid and Occupational Health and Safety Training

· Bachelors Degree is an added advantage





Senior Cateress

KarU/HR/ SCATI/2017

Cateress services at this level will involve efficient and proper organization and management of catering services, control of stock and inventory and supervision of catering services in the kitchens and dining halls. The employee will also be responsible for the supervision and induction of catering staff working under him/her and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in the relevant field

· Have three (3) years post qualification relevant work experience

· Certificate in First Aid

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology





Clinical Officer

GRADE 9: KarU/ HR/COIII/2017

Work at this level entails management of clinical services at the University clinics, examining, diagnosing and treating patients at the University and referring them where appropriate to the specialists and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery from a recognized institution

· At least two (2)years relevant work experience

· Valid registration certificate with the relevant professional body

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology





Technician

GRADE 6

Karu/HR/TECII/2017

Roles

· Work at this level will entail:

· cleaning of glassware and apparatus for teaching and research;

· dusting of all equipment, machines and tools used for teaching and research;

· ensuring the storage of chemicals and materials in clean, well labeled shelves and any other

· duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· A diploma or its equivalent in a relevant field from a recognized institution

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience in a relevant field

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology

· Higher National Diploma in relevant field is an added advantage





Procurement Officer

GRADE 12: KarU/ HR/PO/2017

Roles

· Work at this level entails implementation and enforcement of procurement regulations and procedures,

· procurement planning, preparations of supplies estimates and expenditure, control of supplies vote,

· keeping record of pre-qualified suppliers,

· verification and disposal of unserviceable stores,

· examining of the established stores units to determine the quantities of supplies held and their numerical relationship to bin cards, stock ledgers, computer print outs of stock levels, condition of supplies, operating procedures and documents in use and their conformity with the prescribed regulations.

· In addition maintain stores catalogue and its contents, advising of any irregularities in supplies procurement and management, staff development and capacity building, secretariat to Procurement committees and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Master’s Degree in relevant field or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology

· Membership registration with a relevant professional body





Senior Accountant

GRADE 13: KarU/HR/SACCT/2017

Work at this level entails; organization and management of accounting units, directing, controlling and coordinating of both routine and non-routine accounting matters.

Interpreting financial policies, budgetary control, management accounting and periodic financial returns, staff development and capacity building and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Masters Degree in finance or accounting field from a recognized institution

· CPA (K)

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must have been in a senior managerial position.

· Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body

Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology





Assistant Secretary

KarU/HR/ASECI/2017

Roles

· Work at this level entails taking shorthand and transcribing; typing from drafts or recordings

from dictating machines and operating other related machines; telephone communication;

· handling mails and writing simple routine correspondences;

· appointments, public relations, taking charge of documents and files, including confidential materials;

· reception duties, supervision and guidance of staff, handling inventory and petty cash, and

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Advanced Secretarial Certificate (Stage III)/Diploma in Secretarial from Kenya National

· Examination Council (KNEC) or its equivalent from a recognized examining body.

· Typewriting III (50/60 wpm)

· Shorthand III (100 wpm)

· Business English III

· Commerce II

· Office Practice II

· Secretarial Studies II

· Office Management III

· At least three (3) years work experience

· Good knowledge of Information Communication Technology.

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of at least C-(Minus) or its equivalent.

· Higher National Diploma as an added advantage.





Security Assistant

KarU/HR/SAII/2017

Role

· Work at this level entails General Security duties;

· Patrol; prevention and detection of crime; and crime offenders;

· Mastering dogs;

· Preserving the scenes of crime, initial investigation in area of supervision;

· Investigating crimes; supervision of attendants/checkers;

· Issue the attendants/checkers with instructions/ briefs during parade;

· Ensuring that handing and taking over duties is carried out and signed by both incoming and outgoing attendants/checkers; and

· Conveying information and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Diploma in a security related field from a recognized institution

· Worked in disciplined/uniformed forces as a corporal for at least five (5) years.

· A clean record of discharge from the uniformed forces

· Physical and mental fitness

· Current Certificate of good conduct

· Computer literacy

· A clean record of discharge from the uniformed forces

· Has acquired skills and knowledge in fire fighting and rescue or fire prevention and protection

· First Aid training.

· Valid driving license is an added advantage

· Demonstrate outstanding administrative ability in controlling security attendants





Administrative Assistant

GRADE 9: KarU/HR/AdmAII/2017

Roles

· Work at this level entails doing general administrative duties under the guidance of a more experienced employee at Schools, Academic and Administrative Division of the University where an employee will be exposed to broad administrative duties.

· In addition, administration of students’ records, supervision of staff, assisting the dean/ Director or Dean of Students in day to day running of students affairs, examination matters, secretariat to various committees, ascertain fees collection, admission of students, preparation of senate documents and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Bachelors Degree or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· At least four (4) years relevant work experience

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology

· Postgraduate or Professional qualification in a relevant field is an added advantage





Senior Admin Assistant

GRADE 11: KarU/HR/ SAdmA/2017

Roles

· Work at this level entails doing general administrative duties at Schools, Academic and Administrative Division of the University where an employee will be exposed to broad administrative duties, general staff matters and coordination of University functions.

· In addition, administration of students records, supervision of staff, assisting the Dean/ Director or Dean of Students in day to day running of students affairs, examination matters, secretariat to various committees, ascertain fees collection, admission of students, preparation of senate documents, participation in various functions of the university: graduation, shows, exhibitions and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Master’s Degree in a relevant field

· Relevant Postgraduate or Professional qualification in management

· At least Three (3) years relevant experience with proven performance

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology.





Assistant Internal Auditor

GRADE 9: KarU/HR/AIAII/2017

Roles

· Work at this level entails checking the accuracy of revenue received and verifying banking of the same,

· examining petty cash payments to ascertain proper authorization, payroll vouching and verifying creditors, preparation of departmental budget,

· verification of purchases against budgets, physical verification of stocks,

· writing preliminary audit reports, audit checks,

· examining all books of accounts to ascertain that transactions have been made in accordance with the regulations and vouch their accuracy and propriety;

· carrying out the audit of records of functional departments.

· In addition, undertake a set of audit assignments under the overall direction of an audit team leader and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Requirements

· Bachelor degree in finance or accounting field with CPA part III

· At least three (3) years relevant work experience.

· Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology

· Membership of professional body an added advantage

How to Apply

Applicants must submit two (2) copies of applications giving details of their educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present, post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e- mail address.

Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization, accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and a copy of the most recent pay slip.

In addition, applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned, in separate sealed envelopes. Interested applicants should send the applications to the address below, quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Friday, 10Th November, 2017.

The Vice Chancellor

Karatina University

P.O. Box 1957-10101

KARATINA

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted