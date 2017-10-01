Massive Recruitment by UN, Nairobi, Kenya

HR Assistant

Responsibilities

· Maintains statistics and runs reports from different systems, such as ACHIEVE reports, staff data, gender for all categories of staff, geographical distribution, and recruitment.

· Maintains data on completion of mandatory training courses, updates progress report on group and individual training.

· Assist in the recruitment process: drafts requisitions in TMS based on the JDs, contact shortlisted candidates for written test and interviews and administer these. Sends regret letters to unsuccessful candidates.

· Drafts HR letters for banks, security service, etc., for newcomers, and non-standard HR certificates.

· Maintains personal files, both hard copy and electronical (OSF).

· Serves as back up for leave and vendor management.

· Management of Appendix D cases; ASHI enrollment, override, interface with retirees.

· UNLP issuance, renewal and cancellation.

· Performs other duties as required

Qualifications

· Completion of secondary education. Training in Human resources field is desirable.

· Four years of experience in clerical and/or administrative work, preferably in HR area.

· Excellent computer skills

· Strong customer orientation

· Fluency in English

· Integrity

· Communication

· Working with People

· Drive for Results

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here

Closing Date Thu Nov 16 2017 23:55:00 GMT+0300 (E. Africa Standard Time)





Budget Assistant

Responsibilities

· Assists in the preparation of supporting documents (narrative and supporting tables) with respect to finalization of cost estimates and budget proposals, in terms of staff and non-staff requirements.

· Supports the Finance & Budget Officer in extracting information and generating expenditure reports from computerized information system databases; assists in preliminary analyses of the extracted information and the reports generated, and highlights areas of concern for the attention of the Finance & Budget Officer.

· Assists in the development of resource requirements for budget submissions and in the preparation of budget performance submissions.

· Researches/compiles data and other information required by the Finance & Budget Officer in the review and analysis of relevant proposals.

· Consolidates data and provides support to Finance & Budget Officer with respect to budget reviews of relevant intergovernmental and expert bodies.

· Assists the Finance & Budget Officer in the preparation/finalization of finance and budget performance reports, performing preliminary analysis of variances between approved budgets and actual expenditures.

· Prepares fund commitments and pass-thru grants in Umoja and reviews them to ensure that funds are available and the correct account has been used.

· Assists in drafting the initial versions of the Financial Reports for submission to Donors and legislative bodies.

· Assists the Finance & Budget Officer with tabulation and data input for project documents.

· Assists in the financial backstopping of trust funds, including monitoring the status of voluntary contributions, generating expenditure reports from Umoja and monitoring reporting requirements by donors.

· Assists the Finance & Budget Officer in the issuance of allotments and related staffing table authorizations.

· Verifies accuracy of input data, ensuring consistency of data in previous allotments to new allotments issued.

· Reviews draft reports, verifying overall accuracy, consistency and uniformity in the presentation, and ensuring comprehensiveness and compliance with the prescribed formats; cross-checks consistency of figures in tables with the text of the reports, and verifies references to other reports and documents, bringing errors to the attention of the Finance & Budget Officer concerned; ensures that all necessary corrections are incorporated in the reports; co-ordinates with other finance and budget staff on related issues during preparation of budget reports.

· Verifies and prepares payments to third parties, commercial entities, and Partners as well as assists in the processing of payments to Governments and vendors for good and services. This includes calculating, inputting, and checking payments for correctness and communicating discrepancies to supervisors.

· Records and reconciles more complex accounting transactions.

· Keeps up-to-date on documents/reports/guidelines that have a bearing on matters related to programme budgets, ensuring compliance with intergovernmental recommendations and decisions as well as with United Nations policies and procedures.

· Drafts routine correspondence with respect to inquiries related to relevant financial and budget matters.

Maintains and keep up-to-date files.

· Provides administrative support to the Chief of the Programme Support Unit and/or Finance & Budget Officer.

· Responds to queries from staff members and third parties.

· Performs other related duties, as assigned.

Qualifications

· Knowledge of, and ability to apply financial rules, regulations and procedures in the UN environment; Ability to maintain accurate records, review and interpret financial and accounting data; Ability to identify and resolve finance and accounting discrepancies and operational problems; Shows pride in work and in achievements;

· Demonstrates professional competence and mastery of finance and accounting; Is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; Is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; Shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; Remains calm in stressful situations.

· Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; Adjusts priorities as required; Allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;

· Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; Monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; Uses time efficiently.

· Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; Listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; Asks questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way communication;

· Tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; Demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

· High school diploma or equivalent is required. Finance or accounting qualification, advanced Excel User skills and Certification in Public Accounting or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants is desirable. MUST have passed the United Nations Administrative Support Assessment Test (ASAT) or the Global General Service Test (GGST) at Headquarters or an equivalent locally-administered test at Offices away from Headquarters.

Work Experience

· A minimum of five (5) years of progressive responsible experience in Finance, Budget, accounting and related area is required. Working experience with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and finance system and International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) is desirable. Experience in the United Nations is an asset.

· English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the post advertised, fluency in oral and written English is required. Knowledge of another official United Nations language is an advantage.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here

Programme Management

Responsibilities

· Daily responsibilities will depend on the individual’s background; the office to which the intern is assigned to; the nature of specific projects and the internship duration. Duties may include, but not limited to:

· Carry out research, analysis and drafting of documents presenting data and information gathered from diverse sources to support the implementation of projects

· Support project development and implementation by gathering relevant information and data.

· Support the preparation of briefing, information material and presentations.

· Assist with the organization of meetings, workshops seminars, webinars and other similar activities, supporting with the preparation of agendas, co-drafting background materials, meeting reports, assist with ad hoc meetings and prepare meeting minutes if required.

· Assistance in drafting and preparing official documents

Qualifications

· Be enrolled in a graduate school programme (second university degree or equivalent, or higher);

· Be enrolled in the final academic year of a first university degree program (minimum Bachelor’s level or equivalent);

· Have graduated with a university degree and, if selected, must commence the internship within a one-year period of graduation.

· Be computer literate in standard software applications.

· Have demonstrated keen interest in the work of the United Nations and have a personal commitment to the ideals of the Charter; Have a demonstrated ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs, which include willingness to try and understand and be tolerant of differing opinions and views.

· Applicants are not required to have professional work experience for participation in the Internship Programme.

· English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For this post, fluency in written and oral English is required. Working knowledge of other UN official languages is desirable (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish are the official languages of the United Nations Secretariat)

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here





Environment Internships

Responsibilities

· Under the direct supervision of the Head, Private Sector and Corporate Section the intern will:

Draft speeches and editorials;

· Carry out research and draft briefing documents, updates and checks existing data and footnotes; helps with editing and proofreading of publications;

· Maintain partner mailing lists and data bases;

· Assists in drafting research reports, including developing data charts, graphs, tables, and GIS maps;

· Compiles and summarizes data and policy trends for public presentations;

· Collects, evaluates, and interprets research data to provide needed information;

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

· Be enrolled in a graduate school programme (second university degree or equivalent, or higher);

· Be enrolled in the final academic year of a first university degree program (minimum Bachelor’s level or equivalent);

· Have graduated with a university degree and, if selected, must commence the internship within a one-year period of graduation.

· Be computer literate in standard software applications.

· Have demonstrated keen interest in the work of the United Nations and have a personal commitment to the ideals of the Charter;

· Have a demonstrated ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs, which include willingness to try and understand and be tolerant of differing opinions and views.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here

Programs Assistant

Responsibilities

· Provide programmactic and administrative assistance in support of planning and implementation of activities/processes for highly complex functions performed by the team of Special Assistants to the Executive Director. Research, compile, analyse, summarize, and present basic information/data on specific programmes and related topics. Assist in the coordination of programme planning and preparation; monitor status of programme proposals; take necessary action to ensure documents are completed and submitted to relevant parties for approval.

· Provide assistance on reporting requirements, guidelines, rules and procedures and ensures completeness and accuracy of data submitted. Serve as focal point for coordination, monitoring and expedition of programme implementation activities, involving extensive liaison with diverse organisational units to initiate requests, prepare standard terms of reference against programme objectives, obtain necessary clearances, process and follow-up on administrative actions and resolve issues related to implementation, travel arrangements, organisation of and participation in meetings, authorization of payments, procurement of equipment and services, among others. Handle all travel related administrative matters for the team of Special Assistants to the Executive Director.

· Prepare, maintain and update files (electronic and paper) and internal databases; designs and generates a variety of periodic and ad hoc reports, statistical tables, graphic content, and other background materials/notes to facilitate inspection and other reviews. Draft correspondence and communications related to all aspects of programme administration, including work plans, revisions and other related issues, as well as prepares unit contributions for a variety of periodic reports.

Qualifications

· Completion of High school diploma or equivalent is required. Supplementary training in business administration, project/programme administration is highly desirable. MUST have passed the United Nations Administrative Support Assessment Test (ASAT) or the Global General Service Test (GGST).

· A minimum of seven (7) years of progressive experience in programme or project administration, supplementary courses or training in Business Administration, or other related field is required. Working experience with the UN system or other international organization is desirable. Experience working with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as UMOJA is highly desirable. Experience in dealing with international governmental and nongovernmental multi-stakeholders is an advantage.

· English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the post advertised, fluency in oral and written English is required. Knowledge of another official United Nations language is an advantage.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here





Programs Officer

Responsibilities

· Development and implementation of UN Environment’s terrestrial ecosystems portfolio

· In the context of UN Environment’s Climate Change Strategy and Ecosystems Management Programme, lead development and implementation of UN Environment’s mountain, agricultural landscapes, forests and drylands programmes in cooperation with other Divisions and offices across UN Environment;

lead the implementation of UN Environment’s activities within the United Nations Collaborative Partnership on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (the UN-REDD Programme);

· Facilitate partnerships for dialogue and implementation with, inter alia, government partners and the private sector and with experts from national and international organizations, including the Food and Agriculture

· Organization, The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the World Bank, United Nations

· Development Programme, Center for International Forestry Research, International Fund for Agricultural

· Development, World Agroforestry Centre and UN Forum on Forests;

· Coordinate activities to facilitate development and implementation of the terrestrial ecosystems programme including the mobilization of resources, initiating and/or assessing the viability of environmental projects and programme elements in ecosystem management and making recommendations to the Branch Coordinator and Division management;

· Liaise with relevant UN agencies, inter-governmental, governmental and non-governmental organizations and private sector entities to ensure collaboration in programme development and implementation;

· Coordinate the preparation of reports for presentation to senior management, governing councils and intergovernmental bodies ensuring quality of technical papers and follow up to Senior Management Team decisions;

· Develop and advocate innovative concepts and tools designed to improve or re-orient the management of terrestrial ecosystems with UN Environment’s policy objectives;

· Lead, organize and/or participate in substantive discussions, meetings and conferences and represent the unit at international, regional or national meetings and provide programmatic and substantive expertise;

· Provide policy and programme guidance to Branch Coordinator and Division management to align unit activities with UN Environment’s overall mandates and strategic objectives;

· Report on the status of implementation of the work programme regularly as scheduled by the UN reporting requirements;

· Enhance UN Environment’s engagement on Forests, Mountains, Drylands and Agriculturally dominated Landscapes:

· Review and analyse UN Environment’s current work on terrestrial ecosystems and develop potential areas of future engagement into a comprehensive project portfolio;

· Liaising and consulting to tap into the strengths of the relevant UN Environment Divisions and

· Regional/Country Offices to design a cross-divisional project portfolio;

· Design and develop management tools and capacity building activities to assist countries in managing terrestrial ecosystems including agriculturally dominated landscapes.

· Management of the Terrestrial Ecosystems Unit:

· Recommend to the Branch Coordinator the allocation of financial resources, justifying administrative and/or results-based budget proposals and work plans; monitor and report on budgetary performance of the Unit;

· Manage staff performance and ensure ongoing professional development, continued learning and the right mix of skills and competencies; under delegated authority from the Division Director and Branch Coordinator initiate and recommend approval of personnel actions;

· Guide and support professional and general service staff in meeting their objectives and outputs; foster teamwork and communication in the Unit and across organizational boundaries; d) Undertake duties in accordance with the delegated authority;

· Perform other duties as may be required.

Qualifications

· Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in a natural resources discipline or related field. A first-level university degree in combination with qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

· At least 10 years of progressively responsible work in Land/Forestry/Biodiversity or ecosystem management/natural resources management.

· English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the advertised post, fluency in oral and written English is required. Knowledge of French or Spanish is highly desirable

· Planning & Organizing: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; Identifies priority activities and assignments; Adjusts priorities as required; Allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; Monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; Uses time efficiently.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here





Administrative Assistant

Responsibilities

· Oversees the maintenance of vacancy announcement files and keeps track of status of vacancy announcements.

Provides advice and answers general queries on classification procedures and processes.

Provides information and advice to staff/consultants with respect to conditions of service, duties and responsibilities, and privileges and entitlements under the Staff Rules and Regulations.

· Budget and Finance:- Provides assistance in the preparation and development of the unit’s work programme and budget.

· Assists in monitoring budget/work programme with respect to various budgets, trust funds, grant and other funds on a regular basis, and suggests reallocations of resources and implements the reallocations as necessary.

· Assists the Director in the elaboration of resource requirements for budget submissions.

· Monitors budget implementation/expenditures and recommends reallocation of funds as necessary.

· Assists in finalization of budget performance reports, analysing variances between approved budgets and actual expenditures.

· General Administration:- Serves as a communication link between the Director and staff members and on behalf of the Director keeps staff members informed by conveying directives, reports, status updates and other relevant information, and brings sensitive and urgent matters to the Director’s attention.

· Provides advice and clarification to General Service staff members on office management and improvement of administrative procedures.

· Provides substantive and administrative support in managing priorities and work flow of the Director and coordinates multiple and diverse activities to ensure that management directives and decisions are properly carried out and delivered in a timely manner.

· Performs other related administrative duties, as required (e.g., operational travel programme, meeting scheduling and support to workshops, conferences).

Qualifications

· High school diploma or equivalent. Must have passed the United Nations Administrative Support Assessment Test (ASAT) or the Global General Service Test (GGST) at Headquarters or an equivalent locally-administered test at Offices away from Headquarters.

· Ten (10) years of experience in administrative services, finance, accounting, audit, human resources or related area. Experience working for a senior management level officer is desirable.

· English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the post advertised, fluency in oral and written English is required. Knowledge of another official United Nations language is an advantage.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here

Administration Internships

Responsibilities

· Follow up on actions related to the administration of the human resource activities, e.g., recruitment, placement, relocation, promotion, performance appraisal, job classification, reviews, separation, etc., ensuring consistency in the application of regulations and procedures.

· Perform a wide range of office support and administrative functions.

· Responds or drafts responses to routine correspondence and other communications; uses standard word processing package to produce a wide variety of large, complex documents and reports.

· Generates a variety of standard statistical and other reports, work orders, etc., using various databases.

· Proofreads documents and edits texts for accuracy, grammar, punctuation and style, and for adherence to established standards for format.

· Assists in the maintenance of the Job Description database by scanning and posting onto the database

· Reviews, records, distributes and/or processes mail and other documents; follows-up on impending actions.

· Assists in Filing

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

· Applicants must at the time of application meet one of the following requirements:a. Be enrolled in a graduate school programme (second university degree or equivalent, or higher);b. Be enrolled in the final academic year of a first university degree program (minimum Bachelor’s level or equivalent);

· Have graduated with a university degree and, if selected, must commence the internship within a one-year period of graduation.Be computer literate in standard software applications.Have demonstrated keen interest in the work of the United Nations and have a personal commitment to the ideals of the Charter;

· Have a demonstrated ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs, which include willingness to try and understand and be tolerant of differing opinions and views. Fields of study: Business Administration, Human Resources.

· Applicants are not required to have professional work experience for participation in the programme.

· Fluency in one of the working languages of the UN Secretariat, English or French, (both oral and written) is required; knowledge of the other is desirable. Knowledge of another UN

official language is an advantage

How to Apply