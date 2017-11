Massive Recruitment by a NGO in Kenya – PATH

We seek to recruit a Finance Officer who will be responsible for maintaining up to date, accurate and complete records in required formats for all financial transactions, post transactions in Business World, ensure full financial supporting documentations, review payment vouchers for supplier’s payments and carry out monthly Bank Reconciliations, respond on a timely basis to all suppliers’ inquiries, reconcile all the suppliers’ statements with PATH’s records and update the Senior Finance Officer on any discrepancies. The Finance Officer will be based in Kisumu.