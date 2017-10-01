Massive Recruitment by a NGO in Kenya – PATH

4 Administrative Assistants

PATH is an international organization that drives transformative innovation to save lives and improve health, especially among women and children.

We accelerate innovation across five platforms—vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, devices, and system and service innovations—that harness our entrepreneurial insight, scientific and public health expertise, and passion for health equity.

PATH is seeking to recruit an Administrative Assistant for HSDSA project who will provide general and administrative support to the administration office and will be responsible for typing of internal and external correspondences, electronic filing, maintaining staff records, office administration, tracking of office equipment and updating the staff leave schedule, as required in addition to tracking payment of utility bills ensuring they are paid promptly.

This position is based in Homabay, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira

Responsibilities

· Act as a backup to the Receptionist.

· Update the assets inventory data base.

· Prepare departmental reports as required.

· Track payment of utility bills ensuring they are paid promptly.

· Follow-up with vendors on equipment that go for warranty checks and repairs.

· Responsible for stationery and office supplies; ensuring adequate and timely replenishment of supplies.

· Work with the Administrative Officer, source for quotations and provide cost analysis for supplies, equipment and services.

· Fill DA1 forms and ensure they are submitted to USAID by due date. Follow up with vendors for prompt refund of paid VAT.

Requirements

· Diploma in Business Administration with a minimum of three years of related experience working for a national or international NGO in administrative capacity.

· Proven experience in managing a variety of office functions.

· Good problem solving skills.

· Ability to work in a team environment.

· Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

· Ability to interpret and implement policies and guidelines.

· Proven ability to work on multiple projects with competing deadlines.

· Requires broad cross-cultural experience, understanding and sensitivity.

· Ability to recognize sensitive areas and maintain confidentiality of information.

· Detail oriented, organized, self-motivated, and able to work independently and under pressure.

Administrative Officer

PATH is seeking to recruit an Administrative Officer for HSDSA project who will serve as key member of the project’s administration and finance team.

S/he will be responsible for functions in the offices associated with property management including IT, equipment and transportation while managing the HSDSA Cluster 1 inventory assets and ensuring that the master database inventory is updated. S/he will be located in Kisumu Office.

Responsibilities

· Supervise DA1 filing processes.

· Maintain administration files and records.

· Oversee the leases and subleases, if any.

· Assist in procurement of goods and services.

· Support the IS Officer to oversee hardware maintenance.

· Oversee maintenance and mileage log books for all motor vehicles.

· In-charge of motor vehicles including coordination of daily drivers’ duties.

· Point person for the Internet Service Provider in the absence of the IS Officer.

· Assist in annual project budgeting process regarding administrative components.

· Coordinates duties and activities of Drivers, Admin Assistant, Stores Clerk and Receptionist.

· Manage the HSDSA Cluster 1 inventory assets and ensure that the master database inventory is updated.

· Manage all office facilities, equipment, vehicles, housekeeping services, improvements, repairs for county offices in Kisumu.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, office management, social sciences or related area.

· A minimum of Four years’ experience working for a national or international NGO in an administrative capacity. Proven experience in managing a variety of office functions including procurement, management of property, equipment, vehicle fleet, information technology, insurance and security issues.

· Demonstrated ability in Microsoft Office computer packages.

· Ability to plan and work independently and make decisions without close supervision.

· Organized, accurate, efficient and capable of thoroughly handling detailed work assignments.

· Proven ability to work in teams as a team member, player and leader and supervise team members.

Drivers

PATH is seeking to recruit 2 Drivers for HSDSA project who will drive PATH’s project staff, consultants and visitors as needed, run office errands, collect mail and deliver packages/mail from the post office, maintain office vehicle in clean and serviceable manner, follow up with vehicle maintenance regulations and licenses and make recommendations to the Administrative Officer for necessary actions.

This position is based in Homabay, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira

Responsibilities

· Maintain a log book showing vehicle movement.

· Assist in workshops/training materials preparations.

· Drive project staff, consultants and visitors as needed.

· Maintain office vehicle in clean and serviceable manner.

· Run office errands, collect mail and deliver packages/mail from the post office.

· Assist with routing internal mail, photocopying, filing and making/receiving calls.

· Follow up with vehicle maintenance regulations and licenses and make recommendations to the Administrative Officer for necessary actions.

Requirements

· Strong organizational skills.

· Fluency in spoken and written English.

· Ability to work extra hours when required.

· Excellent interpersonal skills with a pleasant, accommodating approach

· A minimum of 4 years’ experience in driving, KCSE certificate holder or equivalent or similar and Knowledge of Kenyan roads and terrain, specifically in Western Kenya.

Audit Associate

PATH is seeking to recruit an Audit Associate for HSDSA project who will plan and perform a variety of financial and operational audits.

Reviews and audits will include detailed assessment of operational and financial activities where a thorough understanding of control processes must be obtained from a variety of people and resources.

The resulting output from these reviews will be reported to PATH Senior Management and the Audit Committee of the Board that will include any audit findings as well as recommendations for strengthening internal controls, mitigating financial risks and safeguarding PATH assets.

This position is an important internal collaborator with field-based operations. This position is based in Kisumu.

Responsibilities

· Perform audits of projects from planning through to report issuance.

· Review application of PATH policies and procedures across field operations.

· Review compliance with applicable local laws in an effort to safeguard assets of PATH.

· Compliance: Support compliance reviews with respect to donor rules and regulations, both internal and with project partners.

· Promote and encourage a learning environment during auditor for field-based staff in a manner consistent with PATH’s values and leadership principles.

· Provide business insight and communicate all audit related issues to the Regional Auditor, Regional Audit Manager and if appropriate, the Audit Committee.

· Provide constructive suggestions relative to enhancing current procedures on the existing PATH policies and procedures to accommodate situations in the various field offices.

· Conduct Investigations as requested by, and under the direction of the Regional Auditor and Regional Audit Manager, perform investigations of allegations of fraud, waste, or abuse in PATH projects and operations.

· Operational Reviews: Review the effectiveness and efficiency of operations. Review application of and adherence to PATH policies and procedures across field operations.

· Client Service: Promote Internal Audit as a value add to the organization and deliver audit services that consistently improve the control environment and achieve operational excellence.

· Issue pre-audit announcement letters, gather pre-audit documentation, perform audit-specific risk assessment, develop audit program, conduct audit tests, develop draft reports reflecting results of testing, engage management in discussion of findings and obtain management action plan, and finalize report for review by Regional Auditor, and Regional Audit Manager.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, or Finance.

· Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in an organization of similar size or larger. Significant experience working in or auditing in a large international NGO environment is preferred.

· Self-motivated and able to work with minimal close supervision.

· Comprehension and working knowledge of GAAP, non-profit accounting and internal controls.

· Ability to travel broadly within Nyanza/Western Kenya to various PATH offices.

· Strong organizational skills with the ability to gather, synthesize and analyze large amounts of data and information in an efficient, organized manner.

· Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint) and other

standard computer-based tools.

· Experience with Unit 4 (Business World) and QuickBooks

accounting software a plus.

· Experience in accounting and administration for donor-sponsored projects. This would include financial management and accounting in a fund accounting environment, donor budgets, financial donor reporting, sub-agreements monitoring and basic financial analysis.

· Working understanding of US government contracts, cooperative agreements, and subawards from federal agencies such as USAID. General knowledge of US Government contracting regulations and policies, including experience in federal compliance rules, regulations and standards associated

with federal funds. (This would include knowledge of FAR, AIDAR, A-110, A-122, A-133 and 2

CFR 200 regulations.)

· Strong communication skills both speaking and writing. Ability to communicate positively and effectively in English in a variety of international and cultural settings.

· Skilled in dealing with individuals across the organization and with external third parties.

Receptionist

PATH is seeking to recruit a Receptionist for HSDSA project who will will be responsible for the reception and secretarial duties of the project office in Kisumu.

S/he will also support in the performance of a variety of administrative tasks. Since his/her work involves frequent dealings with the public, s/he must have a friendly, courteous, professional and efficient approach. This position is based in Kisumu.

Responsibilities

· Responsible for front office security.

· Report and follow up on faulty telephone lines.

· Ensure staff receive messages in a timely fashion.

· Organize the dispatch of mail and courier packages.

· Maintain the appearance of the lobby / reception area.

· Receive and attend to visitors whilst they await appointment.

· Update staff and PATH partners contact lists and data bases.

· Facilitate dispatch of cheques in good time to avoid late payments.

· Schedule and monitor regular service of water dispensers and fish tank.

· Answer telephone calls, take messages and receive / welcome visitors.

· Support the preparation of staff meetings and record meeting proceedings.

· Support with document preparation such as typing, photocopying, scanning, faxing etc as assigned.

· Receive documents and other deliveries for the office, ensuring that these are distributed to respective addressees.

· In the absence of Administrative Officer, allot seating space to visitors who require to work from the PATH Kenya office.

· Work closely with the Travel Planner to get updates and information on staff whereabouts to enable accurate information sharing.

· Handle incoming and outgoing mail including courier services; prepare mail labels for outgoing mail, log in and stamp incoming & outgoing mail appropriately.

Requirements

· Diploma in Secretarial studies and advanced secretarial experience with a minimum of two years receptionist work or diploma in Business Administration or Business Management with at least one year experience in a busy reception / environment.

· Considerable tact and poise.

· Have self drive and motivation.

· A time keeper and team player.

· Neat and well organized person.

· Dynamic, Creative & innovative person.

· Excellent communication skills, polite and pleasant personality and courteous on phone.

· Considerable skill in operation of a computer. Proficiency in all Microsoft Office programs.

· Ability to establish and maintain office records and files, interpret rules and regulations and to apply them to work situations.

· Excellent secretarial skills including oral communication, cohesive interpersonal skills, with ability to work under pressure and deal with people of varied orientations.

· Knowledge of standard secretarial / receptionist practices and of business English, spelling, vocabulary, arithmetic, modern office equipment, practices, and procedures required.

· Ability to understand and follow complex oral and written instructions and establish and maintain good working relationships with officials, other employees and the general public.

· Ability to perform a variety of important sometimes urgent, confidential, and complex tasks with constantly changing priorities for the Administrative and sometimes management staff.

Payroll Associate

We seek to recruit a Payroll Associate who will process payments to employees in a timely manner and in compliance with laid down donor, PATH and statutory regulations/requirements.

This will entail a comprehensive payroll management process using AREN payroll software, maintain PATH employees pay records and ensure accurate reconciliation of such records with the payroll system, continuously review payroll and ensure compliance with any changes in budgets, PATH HR policies, remuneration, tax legislation, labor laws, NSSF , NHIF , record keeping and reporting requirements . This position is based in Kisumu.

Responsibilities

· Timely processing of temporary staff payroll and ensuring accuracy and compliance with donor, PATH and statutory requirements.

· Provide support to the audit of the project on staff payroll related matters.

· Maintain PATH employees pay records and ensure accurate reconciliation of such records with the payroll system.

· Monitor changes in laws and regulations pertaining to payroll which require PATH policy changes and notifies the relevant teams for action.

· Document monthly challenges, lessons learnt, opportunities and recommendations for systems improvement to enable efficient payroll processing.

· Validate the monthly payroll input worksheets computations generated for accuracy and completeness against quality assurance parameters before settlement.

· Prepare periodic and ad hoc payroll reports. Compile overall staff monthly payroll reconciliations against current month’s and previous month’s approved payroll.

· Prepare and submit schedules of the different charge codes to Finance. Respond to staff queries regarding returned monies, inactive accounts, change of bank accounts etc.

· Continuously review payroll and ensure compliance with any changes in budgets, PATH HR policies, remuneration, tax legislation, labor laws, NSSF , NHIF , record keeping and reporting requirements.

· Prepare accurate monthly payroll schedules showing each employee basic salary, allowances, gross pay, deductions, PAYE/ NSSF/ NHIF/ HELB withholdings, net pay, pro-rations and retroactive adjustments. All output will be forwarded for review and approval.

· Email accurate and updated monthly pay-slips to all staff in a timely fashion. On an annual basis, prepare required annual payroll-related certificates or statements (P9 forms) for the staff and distribute by email for the self-tax assessment and filing.

· Maintain a spreadsheet for end-of-service gratuity accrual and provide a cumulative gratuity analysis report at the end of every month. Monitor any staff changes due to resignations and transitions to ensure reversals on the gratuity reports are effected in a timely manner.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Business Administration or related field and a minimum of CPA II. Minimum of 2 years on job experience in payroll processing is a must, preferably in an NGO setting. Familiarity with KRA itax platform is an added advantage.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills.

· Ability to take self-initiative and solve problems.

· Good time management skills and the ability to prioritize.

· Strong attention to detail and sound technical and analytical skills.

· Ability to handle multiple and conflicting priorities, and work under strict deadlines.

· Hands ‐ on experience in use of accounting packages, proficiency and working experience with excel and Business World.

Senior Finance Officer

We seek to recruit a Senior Finance Officer who will lead the Finance Office, responsible for maintenance of accurate, up to date and complete records in required formats for all financial and accounting transactions emanating from the field office.

In addition, the officer will be responsible for ensuring that all payment requests are properly supported and reviewed before execution in a timely manner and in compliance with laid down donor, PATH and statutory regulations/requirements.

Further, S/he will ensure accurate posting of transactions in Business World. The Senior Finance Officer will be based in Kisumu.

Responsibilities

· Lead and manage the finance officer in ensuring creation and maintenance of high quality financial records.

· Verify payments through Citidirect online payment platform after properly reviewing payment requests.

· Ensure accurate posting of transactions in Business World.

· Prepare weekly management accounts and ad hoc reports as may be required from time to time by the project management.

· Ensure that sound internal controls are in place and that financial processes are in compliance with PATH laid down policies as well as donor rules and regulations.

· Continuously identify and share with the wider finance team any opportunities for financial processes improvements.

· Prepare and maintain audit issues log and ensure timely implementation of audit recommendations.

· Prepare monthly and Quarterly cash flow projections.

· Review temporary staff payroll and ensure its accuracy and completeness before payment execution.

· Ensure that standing financial instructions, policies and procedures are adhered to.

· Plan and manage workforce strategy and operations of the finance officer, including establishment of performance goals that align with the overall departmental goals.

· Perform any other duty that may be required/assigned by the project management from time to time.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Business Administration or related field and a full CPA /ACCA qualification. MBA in Finance will be an added advantage.

· At least 5 years progressive relevant on job experience and preferably in a busy NGO setting.

· Strong leadership skills.

· Able to work as part of a team and to build strong working relationships.

· Ability to take self-initiatives and solve problems.

· Good time management and the ability to prioritize.

· Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written).

· Familiarity with USAID rules and application of IFRS in NGO set up.

· Ability to handle multiple and conflicting priorities and work under strict deadlines.

· High integrity standards with strong attention to detail, sound technical and analytical skills.

· Hands ‐ on experience in use of accounting packages. Proficiency and working experience with excel and Business World.

Finance Officer

We seek to recruit a Finance Officer who will be responsible for maintaining up to date, accurate and complete records in required formats for all financial transactions, post transactions in Business World, ensure full financial supporting documentations, review payment vouchers for supplier’s payments and carry out monthly Bank Reconciliations, respond on a timely basis to all suppliers’ inquiries, reconcile all the suppliers’ statements with PATH’s records and update the Senior Finance Officer on any discrepancies. The Finance Officer will be based in Kisumu.

Responsibilities

· Process and review payment vouchers for supplier’s payments, travel advance requests and other payments requests. Track outstanding advances and follow up to ensure all are cleared on timely basis and in line with PATH’s financial policies.

· Review all travel expense reports, workshop expense reports and any other reconciliations for authorization, accuracy, allowable expenses, charge codes and accounting for advances. Follow up on resolutions of all questioned items and see that they are resolved in a timely manner.

· Responsible for posting transaction in Business World.

· Respond on a timely basis to all suppliers’ inquiries, reconcile all the suppliers’ statements with PATH’s records and update the Senior Finance Officer on any discrepancies.

· Responsible for application of DA1 and follow up of the refunds.

· Respond to staff inquiries on a timely basis on any financial issues.

· Disburse all PATH Money Transfer payments and funds transfer through E-Banking.

· Carry out monthly Bank Reconciliations.

· Prepare management accounts.

· As part of the Finance team, Identify opportunities for streamlining office processes, make recommendations to the finance team and implement changes.

Requirements

· A degree in Accounting or any business related field and professional accountancy training CPA(K).

· Minimum of 4 years relevant work experience with International NGO(s).

· Excellent attention to detail and possess sound technical skills.

· Analytical approach to work.

· Problem-solving skills, creative and initiative.

· Sound planning and organizational skills

· Strong attention to detail.

· Good time management skills and the ability to prioritize.

· Able to work as part of a team.

· Proficiency in Ms Office applications including word and excel, hands on work experience with Business World.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Grants & Contracts Officer

We seek to recruit a Grants and Contracts Officer who will manage a portfolio of subawards, including the issuance of subawards, under the supervision of the Senior Grants and Contracts Officer and the Office of Grants and Contracts (OGC).

The Grants and Contracts Officer will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the terms and conditions of respective Subawards, applicable subaward rules, regulations, policies and procedures as well as PATH policies, Provide technical advice and take the lead role in management of subcontracts and subgrants and in the monitoring and development of systems to provide sound management control, develop capacity building plans based on the capacity gaps identified in the assessments and track progress against capacity improvement indicators.

Responsibilities

· Oversee the contracts and grants management for the project while ensuring full compliance with PATH and USAID procedures.

· Provide technical advice and take the lead role in management of subcontracts and subgrantsand in the monitoring and development of systems to provide sound management control.

· Ensure that implementing partners comply with terms and conditions and procedures established in the contracting and granting documents.

· Oversee the pre-award review assessments of new implementation agencies and other new partners.

· Develop capacity building plans based on the capacity gaps identified in the assessments and track progress against capacity improvement indicators.

· Work closely with the Senior Grants and Contracts Officer as well as the Office of Grants and Contracts to support in the processing of sub-agreements or subcontracts.

· Spearhead the orientation of all new sub grantees and subcontractors’ personnel and PATH project staff on reporting procedures.

· Supervise all aspects of subaward compliance issues including branding and marking, procurement, property administration, and subaward amendment processes.

· Conduct monitoring including site visits to subcontractors or subawardees and prepare reports .Report all compliance findings to Senior Contracts and Grants Officer and assist in development of possible corrective actions. Appropriately document follow-up and ensure timely corrective action.

· Document evidence of monitoring and support and any compliance finding appropriately.

Requirements

· A degree in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting or related field, ACCA finalist or CPA (K), Master’s Degree will be an added advantage, proficiency in MS Suite especially advanced excel, at least 4 years’ relevant working experience of which 3 years should be progressive work in USG Assistance and Acquisition as well as grants management with an international organization.

· Experience working with Salesforce will be an added advantage.

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

· Proven ability to manage a complex and diverse workload under tight deadlines.

· Detail oriented; high degree of accuracy and strong analytical skills.

· Excellent computer proficiency, particularly working with spreadsheets and databases.

· Proven effectiveness working in a team under minimum supervision

· Ability to interpret funding regulations and develop implementing procedures.

· Ability to work independently with initiative to manage high volume work flow.

Human Resource Officer

We seek to recruit a HRH Officer who will partner closely with the project teams and the County HR team to ensure that the project HR for Health mandate at project and County level is implemented efficiently.

The HR Officer will proactively reach out to provide HR support to the health workers through a variety of innovative methods, face to face discussions and provide information on the contract staff for service delivery in the HSDSA supported sites back to the project office. The incumbent will ensures proper running, documentation and monitoring of all contract staff.

Responsibilities

· Partner with the county health HR unit in all HR issues relating to the contract staff to provide support to and enable service delivery in project supported sites.

· Assist in coordination and participate in the county recruitment process i.e. drafting job advertisements for vacant positions, screening applications, short listing, interviewing and deploying heath workers to project supported sites for efficient service delivery.

· In liaison with the HRBP and Recruiter, support the Hiring Managers for new staff to prepare orientation programs to ensure the new hires have well rounded orientation on PATH projects and policies

· Provide first line support by responding to queries via phone or email. Ensure queries are addressed in line with stipulated turn-around times.

· Manage any existing HR concerns and provide internal communication support to Human Resource issues.

· Escalate all issues that cannot be resolved.

· Support audit queries related to HR, ensuring that contracts and other relevant documents are filed and retrieved in a timely manner.

· Support the management of contract health workers in the county i.e. onboarding, supervision, timesheet management, grievance handling and their smooth transition to the respective counties.

· Management of timesheet processes include receipt, recording, tracking, and stamping, onward transmission for payroll processing.

· Validate payroll data, timecards, and provide refresher training as appropriate.

· Ensure accurate tracking and monitoring of all types of leave for all staff and reconcile with timecards before submission and filing.

· Ensure data quality measures are adhered to during data collection. Support supervisors with initiatives to monitor team effectiveness to improve individual and team performance, while creating a culture of accountability.

· In liaison with facility in-charges conduct verification of staff presence at post on a weekly basis. Conduct spot checks and other initiatives to ensure staff are accurately paid as per the days worked. Work with county and project teams to schedule site visits.

· Update facility supervisors and project of any changes that occur in terms of staff movement, absenteeism, etc on a fortnight basis.

· Maintain accurately updated health workers records and filing systems, personal files and staff master lists both internally and support the county office to have the same.

· Receive, review, to ensure accuracy and completeness, update, compile and maintain human resources data, documents and records such as attendance records and employee files.

· Check the validity and filing of documents in staff files.

· Conduct a skills audit for the teams within the county team.

· Coordinate the implementation of performance management systems and staff appraisals in the county office.

· Ensure timely communication and coordination with the HSDSA project and PATH on matters relating to contract workers transfers, disciplinary issues as well as work attendance monitoring.

· In close collaboration with the project teams, assist in the coordination and planning of inter county HRH ICCs.

· Prepare required reports (monthly, quarterly & semi-annual reports). Support documentation of SHW program best practices, key successes and lessons learnt.

· In close collaboration with the staff supervisors, the HRO also handles the whole spectrum of the PATH temporary staff and interns’ recruitment and management according to the PATH guidelines.

· Perform any tasks as may be reasonably assigned from time to time.

· Respond to staff queries on matters related to leave and timecards.

Requirements

· A higher diploma in HR Management, social sciences or related field, a bachelor’s degree will be an added advantage.

· At least 3 years relevant experience in Human Resource Management.

· Familiarity with public sector HR issues.

· Ability to multi-task, handle pressure and work as a team player in a diverse working environment.

· Excellent computer skills using Microsoft Office Suite required, additional software preferred.

· Excellent organizational skills and ability to multi-task.

· Flexible, detail oriented, adaptable to changing priorities to meet strict deadlines.

· Strong demonstrated interpersonal and communication skills both written and verbal.

· Ability to take initiative and work independently with minimal supervision.

IT Officer

We seek to recruit an IT Officer for our research team based in Homa Bay and Kisumu. The IT Officer will be responsible for the design of data collection and management systems, supervision of study data collection operations, and routine data cleaning, quality control and analysis.

S/he must be able to work with minimal supervision and for long hours when necessary.The IT Officer will report to the Study Coordinator and Principal Investigator.This position will be based in Kisumu.

Responsibilities

· Database development and maintenance.

· Program study smart phones and tablets for online data collection activities.

· Troubleshoot and report problems with study cell phone and tablet use as they arise.

· Troubleshoot basic network/internet connectivity, ODK uploads, and completing various application and system maintenance activities.

· Tabulating program data to generate weekly and quarterly reports for the study.

· Ensure source documents are safeguarded and that optimal data quality is maintained.

· Maintain a clean log frame of data queries and how they have been resolved.

· Monitoring and evaluation of study data activities.

· Assist the study team to run data quality and integrity check.

· Inspect data flow processes for proper levels of responsiveness/usability.

· Oversight of data collection modalities, including mobile technology.

· Data cleaning and validation once study is complete.

· Managing integration of biometrics and data collection.

Requirements

· Bachelor of Science or Information Technology or Computer Science or more advanced degree in biostatistics or related field. At least 5 years of relevant experience in a similar role will be an added advantage. Preferably supporting M&E department.

· Certification in Human Subjects Protection and Good Clinical Practice.

· Knowledge of QSL.

· Proficiency in Stata and/or Microsoft Access.

· Experience with smart phone data collection and Open Data Kit (ODK).

· Prior research experience.

· Experience with biometric identification systems.

· Strong analytic, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills.

· Ability to work in a team environment.

· Ability to maintain flexible work hours, including occasional nights and weekends, in order to interface with key and priority populations and international partners.

Stores Clerk

We seek to recruit a Stores Clerk who will support in receipt, storage and issuance of equipment, material, or other goods for the project in close liaison with the Administrative Officer, project staff and the finance teams. Assist in procurement.

Prepare required documentation accompanying dispatches such as requisitions, packing lists, waybills and loading details to accompany shipment, Prepare requisitions or order for new stock in order to meet the on-going requirements of the project, Compile reports on inventory counts, stock records, spoilage or damage to stock, refusal of shipments etc., as required by the project rules and management team. This position is based in Kisumu.

Responsibilities

· Oversee the daily operations of the project stores and stocks.

· Receive all supplies delivered from vendors and elsewhere.

· Count, sort or weigh incoming articles to verify that all items on the delivery note, packing list or invoice have been received.

· Examine all items received to verify that they are in good condition and conform to the specifications contained in the requisition or order form.

· Assist in procurement. Prepare required documentation accompanying dispatches such as requisitions, packing lists, waybills and loading details to accompany shipment.

· Prepare requisitions or order for new stock in order to meet the on-going requirements of the project.

· Determine efficient methods of storing. Store articles on the floor or shelves, according to identifying information such as style, size or type of material. Mark identifying codes on articles/ all goods received.

· Issue stock to authorized project staff, keeping accurate records of all materials issued.

· Compile reports on inventory counts, stock records, spoilage or damage to stock, refusal of shipments etc., as required by the project rules and management team.

· Ensure up to date and accurate manual and computerized stores records, proper stock reconciliations, well organized stores, security of stores items and maintaining stock levels

· Maintain an up-to-date and accurate stock inventory tracking and reporting damages and discrepancies to the Administrative Officer.

· Liaise with the Administrative Officer in Nairobi in updating overall PATH inventory.

Requirements

· Diploma or Certificate in Logistics or Business Administration.

· Training in Stores Management, purchasing and supplies desirable.

· Minimum 3 years’ experience in Stores management; NGO experience desirable.

· Proficiency in MS office applications, Word, Excel, Power point, Access

· A person of high integrity.

· Fluent in English and Swahili.