Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - NIS (Over 3000 Vacancies)

Certificate Trainee Program

The Recruitment and Selection process of Officers in NIS is undertaken at the following three(3) entry levels.

Those seeking to be considered for future opportunities should register and submit their Resume/CV profiles' online.





Qualifications

· Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-26 years

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade D+ or its equivalent

· Be in possession of a relevant Certificate from a recognized institution, covering at least 6 months of study

· Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit

How to Apply

In order to successfully submit your profile/Resume, follow the steps here :-

Note: To successfully create your profile the following documents are required as part of attachment:-

· National ID (Mandatory)

· Passport photo image (Mandatory)

· University/College/Tertiary education completion certificate(s)-(Mandatory)

· O-Level School completion certificate (Mandatory)

· O-Level School leaving certificate(Optional)





Diploma Trainees Program

The Recruitment and Selection process of Officers in NIS is undertaken at the following three(3) entry levels. Those seeking to be considered for future opportunities should register and submit their Resume/CV profiles' online.





Qualifications

· Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-30 years

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE),mean grade C (plain) or its equivalent

· Be in possession of a college diploma, earned over at least 18 months of study in a recognized institution

· Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit

How to Apply

In order to successfully submit your profile/Resume, follow the steps here :-

· National ID (Mandatory)

· Passport photo image (Mandatory)

· University/College/Tertiary education completion certificate(s)-(Mandatory)

· O-Level School completion certificate (Mandatory)

· O-Level School leaving certificate(Optional)





Graduate Trainee Program





The Recruitment and Selection process of Officers in NIS is undertaken at the following three(3) entry levels. Those seeking to be considered for future opportunities should register and submit their Resume/CV profiles' online.





Qualifications

· Prospective candidates must be aged between 22-31 years

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent

· Be in possession of a degree from a recognized institution

· Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit

In order to successfully submit your profile/Resume, follow the steps here :-

Note: To successfully create your profile the following documents are required as part of attachment:-

· National ID (Mandatory)

· Passport photo image (Mandatory)

· University/College/Tertiary education completion certificate(s)-(Mandatory)

· O-Level School completion certificate (Mandatory)