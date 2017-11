Massive Recruitment by Cytonn Investments, Nairobi, Kenya (Over 13 Vacancies)

Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.To manage its rapid growth, Cytonn Investments is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join as the Relationship Manager – Institutions.The primary responsibility is to work alongside the Cytonn Fundraising Team, the Investment Team and Real Estate Team, to lead the efforts in coordinating investment relationships with pension funds, banks, SACCOs, endowment funds and other pools of capital with Cytonn’s alternative investment products.The position will afford the individual a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and a clear path to a fulfilling career in Relationship Management.