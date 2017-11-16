Massive Recruitment by Cytonn Investments, Nairobi, Kenya (Over 13 Vacancies)

Cytonn Investments





Job Vacancy: Business Development and Administration Interns



Job Type: Internship



Job Category: Business Development



Closing Date: November 20th, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi - Kenya and D.C. Metro - U.S.





We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.





Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects.





In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.



To manage its rapid growth, the company is looking for highly motivated, dynamic, hardworking and self-driven team players to join the team in our Business Development and Administration Department.





The position will afford the individuals a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and a clear path to a fulfilling career in Business Development and Administration.



Responsibilities

· Distribution Sales Administration, for our Real Estate Financial Advisors, and Independent Financial Advisors, Business Development and Administration in our Client Services function,

· Recruitment of Real Estate Financial Advisors and Independent Financial Advisors in line with the company’s expansion strategy,

· Identifying the training needs and ensuring the team is well trained,

· Organizing sales competitions and motivational forums for the team,

· Department administration tasks,

· Working with business system analysts/Cytonn Technologies to improve the systems,

· Contact and Database Management,

· Follow up on tasks assigned to members in the various departments,

· Monitoring of external emails to the department,

· Smooth running of events (programme, invitation and thank you notes, speakers’ preparation, review write ups towards the event if any),

· Recommend new products or improvement through online research and client engagement sessions,

· Provide a list of all your new external contacts to client services on daily basis,

· Attend meetings with external and or internal parties when called upon by departments.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· A Bachelor's degree (second class honors - upper division) with a minimum of B+ in KCSE or equivalent

· Strong and proven administrative skills,

· Good analytical and creative problem solving skills,

· Strong organizational and time management skills - ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize,

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload in a cooperative and demanding environment,

· Proven experience in customer and market research,

· Strong IT skills in all Microsoft Office packages,

· Excellent data analytical skills,

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great accuracy, organization, attention to detail and follow-through.

How to Apply





Cytonn Investments





Job Vacancy: Relationship Manager – Institutions



Job Type: Full Time



Job Category: Business Development



Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi - Kenya and D.C. Metro - U.S.





We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region. Our investments are in real estate and private equity.





Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.



To manage its rapid growth, Cytonn Investments is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join as the Relationship Manager – Institutions.



The primary responsibility is to work alongside the Cytonn Fundraising Team, the Investment Team and Real Estate Team, to lead the efforts in coordinating investment relationships with pension funds, banks, SACCOs, endowment funds and other pools of capital with Cytonn’s alternative investment products.



The position will afford the individual a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and a clear path to a fulfilling career in Relationship Management.



Responsibilities

· Proactively develop business relationships and securie additional business opportunities with all local pools of capital, including pension funds, pension administrators, banks, SACCO’s, endowment funds, and other pools of capital

· Strengthen existing relationships with the local Institutions industry, understand their alternative investment needs, and match funds with Cytonn’s Alternative Investment products, among them private equity, real estate and structured products

· Lead a team that will attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and understand requirements of various institutions, and relay feedback on the best investment offering

· Manage all relationships, including banks, SACCO’s, pension funds, endowment funds, and others, and ensure that all pools of capital have been contacted, follow-up is regular and efficient, all required documents have been provided, and all open discussions are closed out

· Identify opportunities for product development, and other product offerings that are in line with requirements of local institutions, and work with the Fundraising, Investment and Real Estate Teams to put together investment offerings and required documents for each set of investors

· Develop and recommend to the Management and Board Investment Committee long and short-term plans to achieve the company objectives and goals in local Institutions partnership

· Communicate information about alternative investment offerings and partnership areas to local Institutions through meetings, workshops, websites, social media, newsletters etc.

· Identify opportunities for product development, and other product offerings that best conform with requirements of pools of capital, such as RBA requirements

· Carry out training for local institutions (e.g. Pension Trustees, SACCO’s, etc.) on Cytonn Investments, Cytonn Real Estate, and alternative investments opportunities to promote partnerships and synergies

· Develop a strong team, through running an internship programme, and hiring experienced hires

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· At least 5 years’ experience in the local institutions industry. Experience in a bank, fund manager, or any such local institution focused on financial services will be an added advantage

· Must have achieved at least a B+ in KCSE or equivalent in high school

· An undergraduate degree with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division

· Ability to manage all stakeholders at all levels within an organisation

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

· Good sales, marketing, presentation and client services skills

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great accuracy, organization, attention to detail and follow-through

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload in a demanding environment

How to Apply







Cytonn Real Estate





Job Vacancy: Development Manager





Re-Advertisement



Job Type: Full Time



Job Category: Project Management



Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Real Estate is the development arm of Cytonn Investments with projects under mandate in excess of Kshs 82 billion.





The firm seeks to develop quality and aspirational Real Estate projects which encourage community living as we contribute towards bridging the huge housing gap in the market.



Cytonn Real Estate, a leading brand in real estate development, finance and investments; is seeking a highly motivated, self-directed, team player, to lead the development of over Kshs. 82 billion of real estate projects.





Working with the management team the development director will manage the projects all the way from concept development, construction to exit.



The successful candidate will have a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and equity ownership plan.



Responsibilities

· Oversee feasibility studies, including market research and surveys to ensure that contemplated developments are responsive to the prevailing economic, social and demographic trends; and to identify non obvious development opportunities;

· Coordinate the creation of compelling development concepts;

· Develop and critique business cases for projects to ensure that developments are financially viable and can attract requisite funding;

· Develop permitting strategy and secure permits and requisite statutory approvals in coordination with municipal officials, legal counsel and architects;

· Manage the tendering process and assembling of development team, including architects, contractors, engineers, and development consultants; negotiate contracts and coordinate development team throughout the development process. The Senior Development Manager shall therefore be responsible to manage the development team for efficiency and maximum results;

· Guide teams through the design implementation process including conceptual, schematic, design development and construction documentation and signoff;

· Select and implement appropriate construction management approach on project-specific basis; therefore manage and oversee the approach selected;

· Develop and maintain Master Project Schedules;

· Monitor project progress including schedule and budget variance; manage team to deliver project on budget and schedule;

· Oversee vendor and project team members work to ensure compliance with contract and client expectations;

· Coordinating every phase of development and any additional project management activities as required.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· 10 years' experience in real estate development including several years of experience in large developments / projects;

· A Bachelor's degree (second class honors - upper division) with a minimum of B+ in KCSE or equivalent

· Experience in managing real estate development projects, preferably with global markets experience;

· Experience must include demonstrable knowledge of real estate valuation techniques, project finance, development project cash flow modeling, public approvals and permitting/entitlement process;

· Experience managing contractors and architects through design and construction;

· Track record of managing projects to budget and schedule;

· Strong working knowledge of architectural drawings and furniture and space planning concepts;

· Strong analytic skills, including ability to independently conduct real estate financial analysis;

· Demonstrated ability to express ideas clearly, verbally and in writing;

· Strong computer skills, including high level of proficiency in MS Excel, Power Point, and Word

· Demonstrated ability to cultivate and manage productive relationships with development team members, public officials, funders and lenders, other staff, and the community;

· Ability to organize work, work independently, problem solve, and be persistent;

· Creativity, entrepreneurial, and a self-driven attitude towards work, with a sense of humor is desired;

· Strong problem solving skills, with a bias to a sense of urgency;

· Ability to lead a team and work within a team in a fast paced environment.

How to Apply





Cytonn Investments





Job Vacancy: Client Services Intern



Job Type: Internship



Job Category: Client Service



Closing Date: November 16th, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi - Kenya and D.C. Metro - U.S.









We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.





Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects.





In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.



To manage its rapid growth the company is looking for dynamic and hardworking individuals with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join the team as Clients Services Interns.



Responsibilities

· Effectively handle clients calls, queries and emails

· Identify and communicate ways of enhancing customers experience

· Clients complaints management

· Keep all relevant clients records and contact details

· Assist in the preparation for external and internal client related meetings

· Help administer the company’s databases with a focus on CRM (Customer Relationship Management)

· Build strong relationship management and integration with other business units across the company for efficient services delivery to clients

· Track pending clients’ paperwork; updating pending items to ensure all the necessary KYC documents are properly filed

· Acting as the lead in providing an integrated approach across different business units to ensure effective customer service

· Client profiling, segmentation and client database analytics

· Follow up on signing of Letter of offers, and sale agreements for our real estate clients

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· A Bachelor's degree (second class honors - upper division) with a minimum of B+ in KCSE or equivalent

· Excellent analytical skills

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously with attention to details and follow-through

· Ability to carry out assigned projects to completion with minimal directions

· Effective communication skills

· Ability to synthesize information from multiple sources and distill the most important takeaways to guide next steps

· Strong IT skills will be an added advantage

Learning Opportunities



The interns will gain skils in

· Leadership

· Economic Analysis

· Market Reseach

· Client Retention Strategies

· Financial Modeling

· Sales and Marketing

· Automation

How to Apply







Cytonn Towers





Job Vacancy: Sales and Marketing Manager



Job Type: Full Time



Job Category: Sales & Distribution



Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Real Estate is the development arm of Cytonn Investments with projects under mandate in excess of Kshs 82 billion.





The firm seeks to develop quality and aspirational Real Estate projects which encourage community living as we contribute towards bridging the huge housing gap in the market.



We are looking for an experienced and self-motivated Sales and Marketing Manager for the Cytonn Towers, a mixed-use development that will be located in Kilimani Nairobi.





The Tri- tower development shall comprise of Grade A offices, High End Apartment both serviced and unserviced, a hotel and retail space.





The successful candidate shall be in charge of positioning the product in the right segment of the market and identifying the right exit strategy either through leasing or selling.



Responsibilities

· Generate and implement the marketing strategy while advising the right exit route either sales or leasing .

· The sales manager will be tasked with identifying the emerging market shifts while being fully aware of new products coming to the market

· Direct sales forecasting activities and sets performance targets accordingly

· Direct staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control sales and marketing programs

· Prepare periodic sales report showing sales volume, potential sales, and areas of proposed client base expansion

· Review and analyse sales performances against programs, quotes and plans to determine effectiveness

· Assists other departments within the organization to prepare manuals and technical publications

· Lead in content development for publications such as press releases, media engagements as well as represent Cytonn Towers

· Constant review of the product performance to ensure the project is well priced.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade B+ and above

· A second class upper division bachelors degree from a reputable institution

· At least 5 years relevant sales experience in real estate and financial products

· Excellent mentoring, coaching and people management skills

· Resourcefulness, initiative, maturity of judgement and tact

· Strong communication skills and ability to identify prospective clients

· Great listening skills and client focus to sort out issues

· Ability to confidently explain and sell financial products and real-estate

· Strong analytical skills

How to Apply







Cytonn Towers





Job Vacancy: Sales and Marketing Director



Job Type: Full Time



Job Category: Sales & Distribution



Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Real Estate is the development arm of Cytonn Investments with projects under mandate in excess of Kshs 82 billion.





The firm seeks to develop quality and aspirational Real Estate projects which encourage community living as we contribute towards bridging the huge housing gap in the market.



Cytonn Towers is a mixed-use development that will be located in Kilimani, Nairobi. It will comprise of three 35 floor towers and will be 150 metres high with office, residential and retail space.





We are seeking an experienced and motivated sales director to join our team and have direct impact on Cytonn Towers sales and marketing.



The holder of this role will be responsible for planning and implementing marketing and product development programs, both short and long term, targeted towards existing and new markets.



Responsibilities

· Develop and implement strategic marketing plans and sales plans and forecasts to achieve corporate objectives for Cytonn Towers

· Serve as a representative of Cytonn Towers at conferences, events, trade shows and other industry functions

· Plan and oversee advertising and promotion activities including print, online, electronic media, and direct mail

· Ensures effective control of marketing results, and takes corrective action to guarantee that achievement of marketing objectives falls within designated budgets

· Establish and maintain relationships with industry influencers and key strategic partners

· Monitor competitor products, sales and marketing activities

· Develop and manage sales/marketing operating budgets

· Develop and recommend product positioning, packaging and pricing strategy to produce the highest possible long-term market share

· Direct market channel development activities and coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals

· Guide in preparation of marketing activity reports and presents to executive management

· Coordinate liaison between sales department and other sales related units

· Analyse and control expenditures of division to conform to budgetary requirements

· Represents company at trade association meetings to promote product

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade B+ and above

· A second class upper division bachelors degree from a reputable institution

· Over 12 years relevant sales experience in real estate and financial products

· Leadership skills to successfully supervise and develop a team of direct reports

· Client focus

· Results driven

· Proven professional history of achieving impressive sales results

· Must have broad market knowledge and ethical negotiating skills

· Presentable and with good command of the English language

· Willingness to stay highly informed about the market and any potential changes

· Analytical mind with strong math skills and keen business sense

How to Apply







Job Vacancy: Sales and Marketing Associate



Job Type: Full Time



Job Category: Sales & Distribution



Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Real Estate is the development arm of Cytonn Investments with projects under mandate in excess of Kshs 82 billion.





The firm seeks to develop quality and aspirational Real Estate projects which encourage community living as we contribute towards bridging the huge housing gap in the market.



Cytonn Towers is a mixed-use development that will be located in Kilimani, Nairobi. It will comprise of three 35 floor towers and will be 150 metres high with office, residential and retail space.





We are seeking an experienced and motivated sales associate to join our team and have direct impact on Cytonn Towers sales and marketing.



Responsibilities

· The sales executive will be involved in developing marketing strategies for one of our iconic development and sourcing for prospective clients

· Taking the clients through the product until the execution of the sale

· He/she shall attend and represent Cytonn in events held such as expos and sales activations

· Monitoring and analysing sales and market trends

· Identifying target markets and developing strategies to communicate with them

· Building market position of the development by locating, developing, defining, negotiating and closing business relationships with clients

· Carry out product demonstration to clients and brief them about the benefits, location, prices and payment methods

· Carry out site visits to showcase the products to the clients

· Share a daily report on the achievements, products uptake, as well as any challenges encountered

· Carry out regional marketing campaigns for the development

· Carry out any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time by your supervisor

· Responsible for being a brand ambassador for the development involved and acting professional at all times

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade B+ and above

· A second class upper division degree from a reputable institution

· At least 3 years relevant sales experience in real estate and financial products

· Individuals with youthful energy and a team spirit

· Ability to meet targets

· Resourcefulness, initiative, maturity of judgement and tact

· Presentable and with good command of the English language

· Strong communication skills and ability to identify prospective clients

· Good understanding of Cytonn products and willingness to learn

· Ability to confidently explain and sell financial products and real-estate

· Excellent client service skills

· Ability to guide clients to the activation desk, hold a conversation and create interest in the product

How to Apply







Job Vacancy: Financial Controller (FC)



Job Type: Full Time



Job Category: Finance



Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi - Kenya and D.C. Metro - U.S.





We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.





Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.



To manage its rapid growth, Cytonn Investments is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join as the Financial Controller (FC).





The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong equity incentive structure.



The key role of the position is to provide financial advice and counsel on strategic and operational issues in the Finance Department, as well as work with the Finance Team to execute and reconcile the daily financial and accounting activity of the firm.





As a Manager of Cytonn, he/she will be expected to continuously offer all stakeholders the most accurate financial position of the firm, as well as assist in offering perspectives as to how Cytonn can meet, and exceed, its goals and objectives while maintaining a financially sound position.



Responsibilities

· Take overall control of the company’s accounting function.

· Handle full spectrum of financial and cost accounting role e.g. Forecasting and budgeting.

· Perform full set of accounts and ensure timely closing of accounts.

· Perform project cost forecasts/budgets, cost tracking, monitoring and controls.

· Responsible for timely monthly consolidated financial statements, payments and cash-flow.

· Review & approve payment vouchers & journal entries.

· Perform cash flow forecasting, budgeting and working closely with the operations and project teams in analyzing margins, variances and cost analysis.

· Assist in leading the annual budgeting and planning process including forecasting.

· Assist the Directors in leading the audit process; ensure transparency in all internal and external financial reporting.

· Developing financial strategies by forecasting capital, facilities and staff requirements, identifying monetary resources, developing action plan.

· Effectively manage, lead and develop a finance and corporate services team; develop, mentor and where necessary, recruit a staff of high performers that recognize and embrace Cytonn’s vision and its unique culture and set of values; build the team’s bench strength.

· Work with Directors to establish and implement both short and long-term goals, objectives and policies for the Finance Department.

· Accountable for all the timely preparation and accuracy of all financial reports and documents to be presented to the Board, shareholders and financial/investment community.

· Maintain a strong relationship with the Company’s bankers and other lenders and determine loan credit facility requirements and administering arrangements.

· Implement a robust contracts management; ensure that the contract billing and collection schedule is adhered to and that financial data and cash flow are steady and support operational requirements.

· Manage company policies regarding capital requirements, debt, taxation, equity, disposals and acquisitions, as appropriate.

· Ensure that the regulatory requirements of all statutory bodies are met, and ensure compliance with taxation and any other financial legal requirements.

· Ensure the designing and implementation of procurement strategies that support the business, the changing market conditions, and new business opportunities.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field (MBA/Msc an added advantage)

· Professional accounting designation (ACCA, CPA etc.)

· At least 7 years of overall professional experience; ideally 5+ years of broad financial management experience. Global markets and operating experience will be a significant added advantage.

· Strong leadership skills.

· A track record in financial management.

· Keen analytic, organization and problem solving skills, which support and enable sound decision making.

How to Apply





Job Vacancy: Chief Operating Officer (COO)



Job Type: Full Time



Job Category:Administration & Office Support



Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017



Location: Nairobi



Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi - Kenya and D.C. Metro - U.S.





We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.





Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.



To manage its rapid growth, Cytonn Investments is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).





The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong equity incentive structure.



The primary responsibility is to work alongside the Managing Partner, Partners and Senior Executives to ensure the day-to-day execution of operations, with speed and accuracy.





The person will be responsible for developing a strategic support services function that is responsive and proactive to business and client needs.



Responsibilities

· Overall responsibility of most of Cytonn’s support services functions with a view to developing them into proactive, flexible and responsive support functions focused on growing the business, meeting client needs, with a focus on the risk / return proposition in decision making;

· Forge working relationships with company executives and team leaders with a view to providing execution leadership that enhances our strategic position and value proposition in the market;

· Lead direction of company resources to the most productive uses by making strategic choices in terms of products, markets and strategies in order to create maximum value for Cytonn's stakeholders;

· Plan and direct initiatives, objectives and all aspects of Cytonn’s operational policies;

· Measure effectiveness and efficiency of operational processes both internally and externally and find ways to improve processes;

· Lead the development of strategic management initiatives, which include (i) expansion, (ii) acquisitions, (iii) staffing levels, (iv) cost-containment, and (v) consolidation of multiple locations, Special Purpose Vehicles and portfolio companies;

· Contribute fully to the development of company strategy across all areas of the business, challenging assumptions and decision-making as appropriate and providing financial analysis and guidance on all activities, plans, targets and business drivers;

· Alongside the departmental heads, review department plans, goals and initiatives, budgets and structural setups of each department; monitor progress and changes and keep senior leadership team abreast of the organization’s financial status;

· Working with our technology department and respective businesses, support the ongoing automation project aimed at transforming the organization into an IT company that happens to offer investment and real estate products and services.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Degree, with at least a 2nd Class Upper Division is preferred. Masters in administration/strategic management will be an added advantage.

· At least a B+ in KCSE is preferred

· At least 7 years of overall professional experience.

· Understanding of all business functions, including investments, real estate, finance, operations, administration, human resources, marketing and brand.

· Demonstrable competency in strategic planning and business development.

· Skills in organizational development, personnel management, budget and resource development, and strategic planning.

· Possess personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and commitment to Cytonn’s mission and vision.

· A track record in financial management. A successful track record in setting priorities; keen analytic, organization and problem solving skills, which support and enable sound decision-making.

· Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, negotiate, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great accuracy, organization, attention to detail and follow-through.

· Ability to carry out assigned projects to completion with minimal directions.

· Communicate effectively verbally and in writing; ability to establish and maintain solid relationships with staff members, clients, administrators and custodians.

