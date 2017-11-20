Massive Recruitment by Cytonn Kenya

Summer Associate Program

Job Category: Finance

Job Type: Internship

Closing Date: March 15th, 2018

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.

The summer program is primarily targeted at graduate school students who have had prior work experience in global markets, ideally 3 to 5-years and are looking to spend time and contribute in the developing markets.

The East Africa region is experiencing high economic growth across all sectors, hence the need for experienced talent to manage and enhance growth. The Cytonn Summer Associate Program (CSAP) has the main objective to provide developing markets hands-on opportunity for professionals interested in making an impact.

What is CSAP?

CSAP provides hardworking and exemplary graduate school students who are looking for an opportunity to get a diverse experience as well as participate in the shaping of investment landscape in East Africa. While primarily targeting MBA students, the program is open to students in fields such as business, finance, law, public policy, urban planning, built environment, real estate and related fields from top schools around the world.

While gaining an understanding of the business in Kenya and the region, participants will have an opportunity to work with a team of leading professionals in the industry and be involved in diverse areas of the business, including and not limited to, Investment Management, Real Estate, Project Management, Business

Development, Financial Management, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development.

CSAP is an intensive and competitive 12-week summer training program that exposes individuals to an intellectually stimulating real work environment and culture.\

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about problem-solving to work in teams to deliver solutions to some protracted challenges in the region, such as huge housing deficits, access to funding and technical assistance.

To promote cross-culturalism and experience exchange, the individual should have Global Markets work experience. The individual should have a practical perspective to delivering meaningful results, while also lending their perspective towards creating jobs, growing the economy and improving standards of living in the East African region.

Responsibilities

· The Associate will be expected to be part of the team and do the day to day duties where assigned. Aside from this, they will be working on a project for the entire period of the program

Requirements

· A minimum undergraduate GPA 3.0 from a recognized college/university;

· Outstanding records of academic and managerial or professional achievement;

· Strong analytical and quantitative problem solving skills;

· Great communication skills with proficiency in English language, both written and spoken;

· Demonstrated leadership skills in academic, professional and extracurricular setting;

· Ability to work effectively with people at all levels in an organization;

· A commitment to succeed in a teamwork environment.

Learning Opportunities

Cytonn’s culture is that of high performance and a clear focus on execution. Participants will get exposure in different areas of the business designed to help them succeed in their line of career. The program will also expose individuals to challenging and fulfilling career options, with an emphasis on leadership and problem-solving.

Throughout the program, participants will gain exposure to our senior management and clients. Participants in the program will also receive exceptional training and will benefit from frequent coaching and mentoring from colleagues throughout the program

Additional Information

The program will offer a stipend to all program participants.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal





Business Development & Administration Internships

Job Category: Business Development

Job Type: Internship

Closing Date: November 20th, 2017

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.

To manage its rapid growth, the company is looking for highly motivated, dynamic, hardworking and self-driven team players to join the team in our Business Development and Administration Department. The position will afford the individuals a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and a clear path to a fulfilling career in Business Development and Administration.

Responsibilities

· Distribution Sales Administration, for our Real Estate Financial Advisors, and Independent Financial Advisors,

· Business Development and Administration in our Client Services function,

· Recruitment of Real Estate Financial Advisors and Independent Financial Advisors in line with the company’s expansion strategy,

· Identifying the training needs and ensuring the team is well trained,

· Organizing sales competitions and motivational forums for the team,

· Department administration tasks,

· Working with business system analysts/Cytonn Technologies to improve the systems,

· Contact and Database Management,

· Follow up on tasks assigned to members in the various departments,

· Monitoring of external emails to the department,

· Smooth running of events (programme, invitation and thank you notes, speakers’ preparation, review write ups towards the event if any),

· Recommend new products or improvement through online research and client engagement sessions,

· Provide a list of all your new external contacts to client services on daily basis,

· Attend meetings with external and or internal parties when called upon by departments.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree (second class honors – upper division) with a minimum of B+ in KCSE or equivalent

· Strong and proven administrative skills,

· Good analytical and creative problem solving skills,

· Strong organizational and time management skills – ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize,

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload in a cooperative and demanding environment,

· Proven experience in customer and market research,

· Strong IT skills in all Microsoft Office packages,

· Excellent data analytical skills,

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great accuracy, organization, attention to detail and follow-through

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal





Mobile Application Software Engineer

Job Category: Software Development

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: November 24th, 2017

Cytonn Technologies (CT) is the Technology affiliate of Cytonn Investments, an alternative investments management firm with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and the D.C. Metro Area in the US. Cytonn Technologies is a respected technology solutions provider that offers innovative, differentiated and efficient technology products and support, web-based solutions and integrated business solutions.

To manage our growing Technology needs, the firm is inviting applications from talented Mobile Application Software Engineers to join its competitive team of engineers in Cytonn Technologies. The developer will work with our engineers, designers, business systems analysts and the innovations team to develop exciting mobile applications.

The successful candidate will have an opportunity to participate in our share ownership plan.

Responsibilities

· Build new and engaging native mobile applications using the Android SDK

· Work with UI/UX designers and fellow engineers to build enterprise mobile solutions

· Deliver feature enhancements and continuous improvements to existing mobile apps

· Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

· Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability

· Work on bug fixing and improving application performance

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· A grade of B+ and above in KCSE (or equivalent) with good grades in math and languages

· Computer Science (or related) degree with a minimum of upper second-class honors

· At least one-year coding experience working on production mobile applications. Experience in developing in the financial services industry is an added advantage

· Demonstrable experience in developing Android applications in Java/Kotlin. Knowledge and experience of iOS (Swift) is an added advantage

· Solid understanding of popular programming paradigms (object orientation & functional programming), data structures and algorithms

· Proficient understanding of version control systems (GIT)

· Ability to work long hours to complete requirements

· A passion for computing and software and engaging learning experiences, as well as desire to make a difference in a highly productive environment

· Desire to use technology to develop innovative solutions that solve real world problems

· Have at least two active applications downloadable from the Google Play Store