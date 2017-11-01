MARTHA KARUA’s petition thrown out! ANNE WAIGURU won in a free and fair election on August 8th

..Kerugoya High Court arguing Governor Waiguru’s win was not free and fair.





During the August 8 th General Elections, Waiguru was declared winner after garnering 159,606 votes against Karua's 120,341.





Karua had been allowed to access the KIEMS kits between November 3th to November 10th in the presence of all parties and the High Court registrar.





The judge also ordered the IEBC to provide all Forms 37As and 37Bs used to tally votes so that the petitioner could scrutinise them.





But in her ruling, Gitari said the court did not find any evidence linking Waiguru to any electoral malpractices during the August 8th General Election.





