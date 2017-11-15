MARTHA KARUA’s petition thrown out! ANNE WAIGURU won in a free and fair election on August 8th

Wednesday November 15, 2017 - A petition challenging the election of Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has been thrown out.





In her ruling on Wednesday , High Court Judge, Lucy Gitari, said the petition which had been filed by Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, was hopeless, defective and incurable.





Karua, through her lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, filed a petition on 5th November at the..



