MARTHA KARUA's petition thrown out! ANNE WAIGURU won in a free and fair election on August 8th
Wednesday November 15, 2017 - A petition challenging the election of Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has been thrown out.
In her ruling on Wednesday, High Court Judge, Lucy Gitari, said the petition which had been filed by Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, was hopeless, defective and incurable.
Karua, through her lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, filed a petition on 5th November at the..
