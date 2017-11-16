MARTHA KARUA will as broke as a church mouse! See the amount court ordered her to pay ANNE WAIGURU

Thursday November 16, 2017 - A High Court in Kerugoya has ordered Kirinyaga gubernatorial loser, Martha Karua, to pay all respondents Sh 10 million in a case she had challenged the election of Anne Mumbi Waiguru as the Kirinyaga Governor during the August 8th General Elections.





The court through Justice Lucy Gitari ordered Karua to deposit the money with the court in the next 14 days failure to which she will be arrested.





The respondents who have been listed in…



