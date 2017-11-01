MARTHA KARUA tells KIKUYUs to stop demonizing her for saying UHURU should share power with RAILA

..consider the current state of the country where people are deeply divided following the shambolic October 26th repeat Presidential election, a coalition Government is the only route to go.





Besides, she said the August 8th General Elections and even the repeat polls were marred with many irregularities.





There was also massive electoral fraud which she said must be addressed as a matter of urgency.





At the same time, Karua cautioned the Kikuyu nation to stop demonizing her for calling for a Nusu Mkate Government, saying by supporting power sharing does not mean she is against uthamaki.



