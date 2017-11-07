MARTHA KARUA shocks KIKUYUs and KALENJINs as he tells UHURU to do the imaginable with RAILA

Tuesday November 7, 2017 - NARC Kenya Party leader, Martha Karua, has rattled Mt. Kenya after warning President Uhuru Kenyatta to swallow his pride and agree to dialogue with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, without conditions for the sake of the country.





Karua noted that both Uhuru and Raila should drop their hardline stances for the dialogue to start.





She blamed the current political situation in the country on the...



