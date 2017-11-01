Marketing, Admin, Clerical, IT and Accounts Jobs in Kenya

Customer Service / Marketing Executives



Job Responsibilities

· Receive visitors and guide them through the organization

· Travel with the clients at all times

· Keeps abreast of client’s needs in terms of travel documentation, type of clothing required etc

· Keep customers satisfied and informed about the products or services offered

· Assist in loading and offloading of client’s luggage

· Attend to all the client’s travel needs and be the liaison between the client and other service providers e.g hotel, airline etc.

· Answer customer questions and provide accurate information for all inquiries

· Research, respond and resolve customer issues in a timely & efficient manner.

· Deal with customer’s complaints

· Escalate incidents and problems to the respective teams

· Maintain customer records efficiently and organize the customer database for future reference.

· Participate in the organization of events at the organization

· Assist with administration activities.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Management

· 1 years experience in Customer service role.

· Willing to go an extra mile to serve the customer

· Excellent problem solving skills.

· Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written

· Must be Presentable and have an outgoing personality

· Administrative writing and reporting skills

· Ability to Proactively anticipate the client’s needs

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· A Team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills

· Ambitious, hard working and creative, willing to see himself/herself first as the Client’s Assistant

· Results oriented





Office Administrative Assistant





Job Responsibilities

· Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form;

· Typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines;

· Processing data;

· Managing the e-office;

· Operating office equipment and machines;

· Managing of office protocol;

· Managing office petty cash;

· Handling telephone calls and appointments; and

· Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment.

Qualifications

· Bachelors degree or Diploma in any of the following:

· Secretarial Studies or Business and Office Management from a recognized institution from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.





Clerical / Support Staff



Qualifications

· Minimum KCSE (Fresh graduate diploma and degree will also be considered)

· Attention to details

· Excellent Microsoft office skills and typing speed

· Conversant with filing systems and coding

· Good communication skills

· Team player and result oriented

· Discretion with ability to maintain information confidentiality





IT Assistant



Key Job Responsibilities

· Support LANs, WANs, network segments, Internet, and intranet systems.

· Maintain system efficiency and configuration of network IP addresses.

· Ensure design of the system allows all components to work properly together.

· Troubleshoot problems reported by users; computer hardware, software, cabling, and printers network

· Offering technical support to staff on computer programmes, packages, and applications.

· Recommending for upgrades, hardware and software deployment and computer disposal and maintaining network and system security.

· Monitor and evaluate networks to ensure security and availability to specific users.

· Identify user needs from time to time while ensuring they are solved.

· Maintain integrity of the network, data, server deployment and security.

· Ensure network connectivity throughout a company’s LAN/WAN infrastructure is on par with all technical considerations and assigning routing protocols and routing table configuration.

· Maintain network facilities in individual machines, such as drivers and settings of personal computers as well as printers.

· Administer servers, desktop computers, printers, routers, switches, and firewalls, personal digital assistants, Smartphone’s, software deployment, security updates and patches and continuously report and respond to security concerns from the users and from risk analysis on the company

· Administer company fleet tracking systems and circulate reports on a weekly basis/as need be.

· Continuously update company social media pages, apps, and website.

· Any other duties as may be assigned to you from time to time.

Qualifications

· Certificate or Diploma in IT.

· Proven experience in ERP programme a must.

· Ability to learn and comprehend with excellent interpersonal skills.

· Ability to achieve general ICT tools maintenance.

· Ability to illustrate general maintenance requisite and simple procedures for the operation of the network and system security.

· Must have excellent communication and decision-making skills.

· Self-motivated team player with the ability to work under pressure.





Accounts / Credit Officer



Job Responsibilities

· Review and develop new credit assessment procedures and policies for the company and ensure that appropriate approval levels are established.

· Continuously ensure that the company, specifically the credit team, adheres to these policies and procedures.

· Work with management to understand new channels for credit sales or mechanisms for credit and work out appropriate credit assessment techniques.

· Train the sales team on the credit assessment techniques in order to allow them to better work with their customers and explain the credit approval process.

· Develop procedures for collections management for all future debt and work with the credit and sales teams on implementing.

· Work on inventive strategies for collecting old debt and reduce the bad debts for the company.

· Achieve key targets in relation to cash collections each month, and if there are serious issues which would affect this and company liquidity raise these with management.

· Ensure that full and detailed records of all collection work is filed and kept for every invoice and customer. This includes call logs, details of visits, details of letters sent, engagement of lawyers, reports to CRB and anything else that occurs in the course of collections.

· Work proactively with Billing, Customer Services, Sales and Legal departments, and major clients to solve issues and manage collections and customer escalations.

· Measure the credit control department performance and effectively manage it ensuring team motivation and excellent performance at all times.

· Effectively manage account/invoice disputes, both internally and externally and ensure that disputes are resolved without undue delay.

· Constantly strive for new and better ways to assess credit and manage collections.

· Work with the other heads of department to drive improvements in processes and procedures across the organization and foster good and effective business relationships between departments

Qualifications

· Degree or Diploma in a Business field

· Excellent customer and negotiation skills

· Ability to travel to the branch network and to meet out of town key customers occasionally.

· A good understanding of business and credit management in Kenya.

