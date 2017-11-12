MARAGA’s Chief of Staff, DENNIS OKELO goes to exile after being exposed how he faked Forms 34 in RAILA’s petition

MARAGA’s Chief of Staff, DENNIS OKELO goes to exile after being exposed how he faked Forms 34 in RAILA’s petitionPolitics 17:06
Sunday November 12,2017 - Chief Justice, David Maraga's Chief of Staff, Dennis Okello, has gone into hiding.
This is after realizing that he was among senor Judiciary officials who were under investigations in relation to faking forms 34As and Bs.
According to sources, CID sleuths were investigating Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki and Okello because they…
Page 1 2