MARAGA loses his cool as he throws out CALEB WAMAYA’s petition in UHURU case! We don’t want nonsense!Politics 14:03
Wednesday November 15, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga dismissed an application by a voter identified as Caleb Wamaya, on Wednesday.
Wamaya was seeking to be enjoined in a petition challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on October 26th.
Making his ruling, a charged Maraga told Wamaya that the apex court followed the constitution in dismissing his application.
Wamaya had earlier told the Supreme Court that they have abused his rights by…
Page 1 2