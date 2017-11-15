MARAGA loses his cool as he throws out CALEB WAMAYA’s petition in UHURU case! We don’t want nonsense!

Wednesday November 15, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga dismissed an application by a voter identified as Caleb Wamaya, on Wednesday .





Wamaya was seeking to be enjoined in a petition challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on October 26th.





Making his ruling, a charged Maraga told Wamaya that the apex court followed the constitution in dismissing his application.





Wamaya had earlier told the Supreme Court that they have abused his rights by…



