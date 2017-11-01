MARAGA finally upholds UHURU/ RUTO’s October 26th victory - He won in a free and fair manner

..petitions are not merited," said Maraga





"The presidential election is upheld." Maraga added.





Maraga said the full judgment will be delivered in 21 days and explained they could not do this today.





He added that the petitions were consolidated and heard together due to time constraints.





“After the hearings of the petitions, we retired with only two days left to the deadline.”





“It was impossible to write a full judgement," he said.





However, NASA supporters have maintained that Uhuru’s Government is illegitimate despite Maraga’s ruling.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



