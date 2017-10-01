MARAGA ‘abandons’ RAILA ODINGA as he heaps praises on UHURU - See what UHURU did to him

Thursday November 2, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed reports by Reuters that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta had denied him and other Supreme Court Judges enough security after the shooting of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s bodyguard.





In a statement to Kenyans, Maraga disputed the allegations that Uhuru’s Government had turned down a request by his office for extra security following the incident.





Instead, he revealed that Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinet, had in fact, beefed up his security and...



