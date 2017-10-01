MAN cries out after inviting a slay queen he met online to his house for S£X, She stole almost everything (VIDEO)

Saturday, 04 November 2017 - This guy invited a slay queen to his house for s3x and ended up counting losses after she stole his items.





The slay queen stole anything she could lay her hands on including his ATM card.





This should be a lesson for men who are fond of inviting slay queens they meet on social media to their houses.





Watch video of the man ranting after the slay queen stole his items.



