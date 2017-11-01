Man buried in a coffin that looks like a house, complete with DSTV dish - PHOTOs

Sunday, 12 November 2017 - These guys wanted to make sure their loved one continues to live a comfortable life in the after-life from the coffin design.





According to photos that have been widely circulated on social media, he was buried in coffin that looks like a house fitted with a DSTV dish.





It is not clear if it was his request while he was alive or an idea of his friends and family members.





See photos and video in the next page



