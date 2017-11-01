MAN brags how HE B@NG3D someone’s wife in a Mugithi Night after her drunk husband blacked out, God!!!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 03:36
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - Last weekend, this guy went to a Mugithi night with his friends and b@ng3d someone’s wife in the club.
Apparently, the woman’s husband was totally drunk and asleep when his wife was being smashed by this “Fisi”.
They went to a room next to the club and finished their “business” within minutes.
And the guy b@nged someone’s wife just like that.
See how he narrated his escapades in a social media platform called Kenya Talk (K-Talk), where randy men brag about their s3x escapades in the next page
Page 1 2