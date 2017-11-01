Man blocks traffic along Mombasa Road to propose to his girlfriend, Hapa mapenzi tu (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - A man nearly brought business to a standstill along Mombasa Road when he blocked traffic to propose to his girlfriend.

Then man knelt down, removed a ring and proposed to his girlfriend as passers-by and close friends watched.

And the lady said yes as she burst into tears.

They then tossed a glass of wine to a good life.

