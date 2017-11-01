MALIA OBAMA caught smoking and exchanging fluids with a strange guy in public (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 22 November 2017 - Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former US President Barrack Obama was spotted kissing a mystery guy during the annual Harvard-Yale football game.





The 19-year old took a gap year before starting at Harvard this fall.





She seemed at ease, passionately locking lips with the guy.





She was also photographed puffing away an indication that she may be picking up her dad’s old tobacco habit.





Clearly, she is settling in well to college life.





See photos in the next page



