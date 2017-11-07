Make MWAMNUADZI the leader secession and not Raila or will not support you - Muslims tell JOHO/ KINGI

Make MWAMNUADZI the leader secession and not Raila or will not support you - Muslims tell JOHO/ KINGINews 04:17
Tuesday November 7, 2017 - Days after Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, called for secession of the Coastal region from the rest of Kenya, a section of the Muslim leaders have advised them to make Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) Leader, Omar Mwamnuadzi, the leader of the secession movement or else they will not support them.
Led by Sheikh Amani Khamis and KEMNAC chair, Sheikh Juma Ngao, the clerics said the exiled MRC leader has a better chance of winning the trust of Coast people than Governors Hassan Joho and Amason Kingi.
They said the...
They said the...
