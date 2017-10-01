Make MWAMNUADZI the leader secession and not Raila or will not support you - Muslims tell JOHO/ KINGI

..two NASA Governors do not have Coast residents' interests at heart and are only after power in their push for the region to disengage from the rest of the country.



"If they are serious about seceding, they should make Mwamnuadzi the leader of the region.”





“Only then will we know that they mean business," Sheikh Khamis said.





The two Governors have said that they will use legal means within the country and outside our borders to ensure that the Coastal region disengages from the rest of Kenya because the current state of ‘marriage’ is abusive.



