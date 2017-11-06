Major boost for RAILA ODINGA as CHARITY NGILU vows to be a NRM General like MIGUNA MIGUNA

Major boost for RAILA ODINGA as CHARITY NGILU vows to be a NRM General like MIGUNA MIGUNAPolitics 05:12
Monday November 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has received a major boost after Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, vowed to spearhead the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in her backyard.
Through her social media accounts on Sunday, Ngilu said she is ready to rally her people against boycotting services and goods from different companies as planned by the opposition in a bid to push for another election.
Ngilu asked Kitui County residents to back Raila Odinga as he…
