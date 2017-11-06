Major boost for RAILA ODINGA as CHARITY NGILU vows to be a NRM General like MIGUNA MIGUNA

Monday November 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has received a major boost after Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, vowed to spearhead the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in her backyard.





Through her social media accounts on Sunday , Ngilu said she is ready to rally her people against boycotting services and goods from different companies as planned by the opposition in a bid to push for another election.





Ngilu asked Kitui County residents to back Raila Odinga as he…



