LUPITA NYONG’O slams Grazia magazine UK after they cropped out her hair in the cover PHOTO (READ)

Friday, November 10, 2017 - Academy award winner, Lupita Nyong’o, was featured on the cover of the November issue of Grazia magazine UK.





However, she has taken issue with the Magazine after they cropped out her hair.





When she was invited for the photoshoot, she had a ponytail but that was missing in the photo on the cover.





“I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like.”she wrote

“As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and...



