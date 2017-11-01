LUO youths burn a vehicle after MARAGA upheld UHURU/ RUTO's fraudulent win - Why has MARGA betrayed RAILA?

...the constitution, the presidential election must be held in all the 291 constituencies and this is the reason why the youths are angry with the country’s apex court.





Other reports indicated groups were asking passengers for their IDs along Busia Road.





But using his Twitter page, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale asked NASA supporters to remain calm.





"NASA supporters across the country are advised to remain calm and not to react to any form of provocation by our opponents,” Etale said.





"Be calm, still and focused and wait for the way forward from the leadership." Etale added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



