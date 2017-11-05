LUHYAs told to resist RAILA ODINGA’s boycott plan! He is Lord of Poverty and will love to see you even poorer

Sunday November 5, 2017 - A section of Luhya community leaders have asked residents not to heed to the opposition's call of boycotting products.





The leaders led by former Budalang'i MP, Ababu Namwamba, said there was no need to stop using services of specific companies and products of others since a number of Luhyas depend on them while others are employed by those companies.





“As people of Mulembe, who cherish peace, stability and harmonious, co-existence amongst all persons, we condemn any attempt to export violence and…



