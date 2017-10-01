LUHYAs told to resist RAILA ODINGA’s boycott plan! He is Lord of Poverty and will love to see you even poorer

..incitement into economic sabotage. Safaricom, Bidco and Brookside are key drivers of Kenya's economy." Ababu said.





Ababu also said that NASA co-principals, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, should declare their stand on whether or not they support secession, economic sabotage and use of violence as a means to political power.





“We wish further to caution our two brothers to beware of Raila Odinga's legendary propensity for political somersaults that he uses to evade political commitments.”





“His pronouncements in Kawangware that he has no intentions of retiring and the metamorphosis from NASA to National Resistance Movement, confirms that the opposition leader is in the 2022 Presidential race again,” he said.





Others leaders who condemned Raila Odinga’s boycott plan included water CS Eugene Wamalwa and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.



