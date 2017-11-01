Lord Jesus! See what OMONDI did to his wife after he came from America, Heartbreaking PHOTOs.

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - A Luo man who resides in America is on the spot after assaulting his wife.





According to snoops, Alphonse Omondi recently jetted into the Country from America and turned his wife into a drum.





He has been assaulting her since 2013 and making demeaning posts about her on social media, calling her a gold-digger and pr@st!tut3.





Despite his brutality, he is still walking free.





Here is a post revealing how Omondi has been beating his wife, the injuries she sustained and....



