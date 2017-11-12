London paper exposes firms RAILA and UHURU hired to spread fake news & Russia’s involvement in Kenya polls

Sunday November 12, 2017 - A London newspaper, The Times, has exposed the conspiracy by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to spread fake news and propaganda against Britain and US during the last elections.





The newspaper revealed the companies that Raila and Uhuru hired to spread fake news and anti-British tones during the August 8th General Election.



The Times, noted that Raila hired...



