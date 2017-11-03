List of world leaders who are likely to attend UHURU’s inauguration this month as RAILA continues to make noise

Friday November 3, 2017 - The Assumption of Office Committee has once again embarked on its work of ensuring that President Uhuru Kenyatta is sworn in as President after winning the October 26th presidential elections by a landslide.





According to impeccable sources, the committee chaired by Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua has almost finished all the preparations and they are only waiting to see whether there will be any Kenyan who will go to the Supreme Court to challenge Uhuru Kenyatta’s win.





According to the Constitution, if there will be no petition filed at the Supreme Court within seven days challenging Uhuru’s win , he will be…



