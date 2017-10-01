Like a boss! Former NTV reporter, WALLACE KANTAI, lands a very big job in Government.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Media News, News 03:55
Friday, 03 November 2017 - Former NTV business reporter, Wallace Kantai, has landed a job at Central Bank of Kenya after resigning from the Kimathi based media station to pursue personal interests.
The talented reporter is one of the best business journalists in Kenya.
When he was reporting business at NTV, he commanded a huge audience because of his prowess in delivering the...
