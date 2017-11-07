Late NYERI Governor WAHOME GAKURU’s last moments before his sudden DEATH (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 07 November 2017 - Wahome and his Personal Assistant died on Tuesday morning after the Mercedes Benz car they were travelling in was involved in a horrific road accident at Kabati Makenji area on the Thika-Murang’a Road en-route to Nairobi.





As Kenyans come to terms with the untimely death of Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru, we recount how the County boss spent his last few days before the tragic accident.





On November 6 he had an interview with KTN’s Betty Kyallo where he talked about plans to build a railway line that would help traders to transport their goods and expand trade in the region.





Over the weekend, he hosted Alliance Boys High School KCSE candidates including his son at his Runda residence to....



