Kula “Nunu” Boss! Here’s a steamy conversation between H@RNY DUALE and S£XY NAZLIN UMAR.00:00
..you to prove that I love you. Today. Tell me!
Nazlin: When I say…
Duale: (Interjects) what do you want me to do to show you that I love you too?
Nazlin: Adan, there are so many things…
Duale: Just tell me one or two.
Nazlin: I don’t know what to say, I don’t feel we are all that close anymore.
Duale: No, no, no, no! Just tell me what I should do to show you that I love you?
Nazlin: Uuhhhhh...
Duale: Because me I love you and I want to show you that I do (sic).
Nazlin: (In a sexy tone) Honeeey…!
Duale: Now what is wrong with you, what is wrong with you my dear?
Nazlin: I don’t know…
Duale: What do I do for you, to show that this guy loves you?
Nazlin: I only want to undo all the wrong...
Duale: Tell me how do I undo that? I’m ready because I love you and if I have wronged you, I have apologised. I am very sorry, I’m very sorry.
Nazlin: I want to hear it in your voice. You are going all over the country doing nothing and you have left me abandoned like this in so much pain.
Duale: No, no, no! I love you, I love you and that is why I say it.
Nazlin: But why don’t you show it?
Duale: How do you want me to show it my love?
Nazlin: Even after the fault, you know, why would you want to be part of me for a second?
Duale: No, no! Just tell me. I love you and I…