Kula “Nunu” Boss! Here’s a steamy conversation between H@RNY DUALE and S£XY NAZLIN UMAR.

….asked what do I do for you? One thing you have to agree, last week I had a hectic time in Parliament with all those election laws and all that.





Nazlin: I am healing on my own Adan. I am without you (starts crying).





Duale: (Interjects) My dear, my dear, my dear, you understand my position. I just came to a car park. I’m a national figure, I am known and I don’t want…..you know?





Nazlin: Adan, Adan, your bodyguards are your confidants.





Duale: No, they are not! You know it.





Nazlin: Okay, buy us a beautiful home!





Duale: You know what? Eeh, you know what? Let me tell you...





Nazlin: There’s no other way.





Duale: All my political life, I have had a personal space between my bodyguards and drivers. You know that. Even you wouldn’t allow me to have bodyguards who are... whatever you do they see. Yeah, my dear you must understand.





Nazlin: Yeah, but something like this for us now? How is it going to work?





Duale: Yeah.





Nazlin: . Ok, buy us a beautiful home, listen… buy us a beautiful home! Our home.





Duale: (Doubtful silence, voice fading, replies in a whisper) Yeah!





Nazlin: By now with all that pampering, you could have parked a Lexus outside my door and said, Nazlin, that’s for you, just to make you feel you belong to Aden Duale. Whatever you do...





Duale: (Love has faded from the voice, he weakly replies) No...eehhmm.. OK! Let me look for some little money. How do I deliver it to you?





The Kenyan DAILY POST