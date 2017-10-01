Kula “Nunu” Boss! Here’s a steamy conversation between H@RNY DUALE and S£XY NAZLIN UMAR.

…my audios. There is so much hurt.





Duale: No, you know I told you I’m very sorry and I have a problem with my phone. I can’t hear any audio.





Nazlin: But last week you heard them...





Duale: No, No, No. I don’t know what happened. I can’t even …even if I go to... even uhhh some of the things on YouTube. I can’t listen to them. The voice is not there (sic), the pictures are there. So do you love me?





Nazlin: Adaaan!





Duale: Do you love me? Yes or No! Then I will ask you another question.





Nazlin: Uhhhhhhh, regardless of everything?





Duale: No, no nooooo! You love me?





Nazlin: (Sighs) Yes!





Duale: I can’t hear you my baby, do you love me?





Nazlin: Yes.





Duale: How much do you love me?





Nazlin: Adaaan!





Duale: where are you, at home?





Nazlin: Mmmmmmh.





Duale: You know I had to step out of a meeting, just to go to my office to call you.

You know at time I want to call you but I can’t talk to you when I’m with my drivers, my bodyguards and all.





Nazlin: No, no! I can’t hear these excuses anymore. You, you…





Duale: No, no, no am just saying…. whether you accept or not, it’s not different, but I cannot talk to you the way I want to talk to you when I’m with people….in my car. So do you love me? Do you love me, seriously?





Nazlin: Mmmmmmh, yes Adan. Three years Adan, haven’t you seen that?





Duale: I love you so much. And I will do anything for you. Tell me what do I do for…