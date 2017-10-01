Kula “Nunu” Boss! Here’s a steamy conversation between H@RNY DUALE and S£XY NAZLIN UMAR.

Friday, 03 November 2017 - Garissa Town MP, Adan Duale, has been caught up in a love affair with former Presidential aspirant, Nazlin Umar.





In a leaked audio, Duale is heard promising Nazlin Umar heaven as he calls her “my love”.

He keeps on questioning Nazlin whether she loves him and demands to know why she recently called him a dog if at all she loves him.





S3xy Nazlin, who is single after her husband succumbed to cancer, is heard telling Duale to buy her a Lexus and a house to prove that he really lovers her.





Here’s an excerpt of the steamy conversation between Duale and Nazlin Umar.





Aden Duale: How are you my love?





Nazlin Umar: Asalaam Aleikum.





Duale: Si you would love to hear my voice…. Sema?





Nazlin: Ummh.





Duale: I have asked you if you still love me and you said yes, so I had to call and confirm that. Baby, I love you. Do you love me?





Nazlin: (sexily) Adeeeen!





Duale: Do you love me? I am asking you a question.





Nazlin: I have answered you…..you just tore me into pieces.





Duale: I am asking, do you love me?





Nazlin: You didn’t even listen to…



