KTN’s BETTY KYALLO on how she moved on from her messy break-up with NTV’s DENNIS OKARI.

...struggle, someone’s struggle might not be manifested in their day to day interactions, but it can be manifested in that they feel much better when they see someone else going down.





Sometimes people are so empty that they are looking for the next thing to give them some purpose. And it happens to be you.





I tell myself that keyboard warriors will always be there, but whatever opinion they hold about you does not define who you are. You define who you are.





9. Develop a great filter





When I was going through my separation, people had an opinion about everything. At some point, I was completely immersed in that world, following what people were saying, but I realised that the more I did that, the more I couldn’t even leave my room because the whole world was against me.





That really wasn’t the case. Those were just a few people seated somewhere and that was just their opinion. I had to learn how to filter things out the hard way. Take in what is good and leave what is bad.





Today, it is very hard to come for my heart. I have shielded myself so much that you cannot get to me. The things that get to my heart are things that I have intentionally let in.





If someone makes a comment and you say, “Oh Betty you’re an amazing anchor, I love what you do,” I take that in very fast and lock it in somewhere.





But the moment I see negativity, I lock it out. I also don’t go out looking for negativity. I don’t go checking what people are saying about me.





That’s what everybody should do. Even if a friend says something bad about you, you don’t have to react.





That’s the only way to protect yourself. If you let everything in, then you will be fighting a lot of battles. Block them. Don’t think about them. Don’t indulge them. Just let it go.





10. Pick your battles





I can tell what is positive criticism from an insult or a derogatory comment when I hear it. Sometimes it’s good to have a voice, and sometimes it’s good to stay quiet.





It’s good to keep quiet and hold back and let things be, but sometimes, if you are strong enough, you can decide to fight for yourself.





In any case, you only have yourself. Nobody is going to come and fight your battles for you apart from God.





That’s why sometimes I respond to comments online. Sometimes I’m just having fun and sometimes I’m just showing people that they shouldn’t take these things too seriously. I can respond to negative feedback and I’m not afraid of it.





I’ll just decide, “Alright, let’s fight this out!” I don’t do that a lot. I do it when I am out to have a little fun or when a line is crossed.





11. Find a distraction





It could be a new hobby, travelling, cooking or anything you like doing. Find something that will stop you from feeling the pain too much.





The distraction for me was my daughter, Ivanna, who is three and a half-years-old. When I would go home after a bad day, I wouldn’t have a chance to think about my issues until the next morning or until she went to bed.





I could not show her that mummy was sad. I also love dancing, so I would sometimes decide to just put on my high heels and go out and dance. The distractions make life easier to get through and helps you rise above whatever you’re going through.





