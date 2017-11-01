KTN’s BETTY KYALLO on how she moved on from her messy break-up with NTV’s DENNIS OKARI.

....very public battle, knowing that there were so many people’s eyes on me, was knowing that none of them were perfect, and neither am I.





As much as you have many perfectionists out there trying to tell you what is wrong and right, remember that nobody is perfect.





When you remember that, you will not try to live a life that is not yours. It’s OK and human to make mistakes. Everybody has a struggle. Even Richard Branson with his islands and aircrafts.





You could have a lot of wealth, lots of property, a gorgeous wife or husband, gorgeous children, but maybe you’re suffering from a long-term illness.





That’s just life. Our battles have a way of balancing all of us out. We could be different on many levels, but there is that one thing that brings us together and that is normally a battle.





5. Put God first





Human beings, including family, friends, and colleagues let you down, but God won’t.





People think God’s answer is always going to be ‘yes’, but He doesn’t work like that.





Knowing that has worked so much for me because I believe that at the end of the day, no matter what situation I am in, God has a reason for it.





Sometimes we stress ourselves out asking why God let this or that happen, but believe that it all works out in your best interests.





Sometimes what we think is good for us is not actually good for us in the long term.





As human beings, we just see what’s right in front of us but He sees eternity. When I am going through hard times, I feel comfortable knowing He has my back.





That gives me comfort, knowing there is a higher power who knows how to place things where they need to be.





6. Lean on your support system





Last year I would go online, and there were all these people who did not know me but had an opinion about me.





My family would go online and see it all, but it would never change how they felt or looked at me because I am one of their own.





The same happened with my very close friends. I would ask them, “Have you seen what these people are saying?” and they would say, “Where are you? We need to take you out ASAP.”





You need a close friend, a sister…anyone who has your back when you’re going through something bad, public or not.





They change your story. They are there to support you and hold your hand. They are there to listen to you. Most of the time the world is not ready to listen to you; they do not want to hear your side of the story.





Having a support system really helps because in this life you cannot live as an island. You need people who are there to support you and hold your hand.





Even when you do wrong, they criticise you but they do it with love. Whenever I go through a hard time, I always go back to my support system because they are the ones who know me.

They do not know ‘Betty Kyallo’. They know me. They know the things that I am capable of, they know if I actually did something or not.





7. Guard your heart





I dealt with having people I thought were friends being anything but. That will always happen to you. Even knowing what I know now, that can still happen to me. I have however learnt not to bring people too close. The moment you do, it becomes very easy for them to bring you down.





You have to have friends, but you also have to be objective in your friendship. You are there for each other and support each other, but there is a certain distance that you still need to have to protect yourself.





Do not put yourself out there completely for everybody to see and analyse.





8. They are hurting too





People’s opinions should not define you. Keyboard warriors are very many. I used to really care what people said but I snapped out of it.





Because everyone has a...