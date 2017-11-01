KTN’s BETTY KYALLO on how she moved on from her messy break-up with NTV’s DENNIS OKARI.

Monday, 20 November 2017 - KTN anchor, Betty Kyalo’s glamorous wedding to investigative journalist Dennis Okari and messy break-up barely six months later has been a subject of intense public scrutiny.





It became more interesting when it emerged that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho may have played a role in the break-up.





Nevertheless, Betty has kept her head high and moved on.





She spoke to Sunday Magazine about the break-up and how she managed to handle the difficult times.





1. Own the public life





When I got a job at KTN and even before I went on air, my then managing editor, Katua Nzile, told me, “I hope you understand what this means, “From now on you’ll not be able to wear slippers and go to the kiosk, you cannot be seen holding a beer bottle, you cannot be rowdy.





There is a certain way you have to carry yourself now that you represent the KTN brand.” At that time I really did not understand the words, but over the years, I have.





Now, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with all the publicity or being a popular figure, because, with the career that I chose, that is the price you pay. It exposes your life a lot. Everything about you is out there.





Even if you choose to really hide and live your life privately, sometimes it is not possible.





That’s the price of fame. Sometimes you pay that price very harshly but sometimes it works for my brand. I own it.





People feel they can connect with me like they know me and feel warm towards me. It has its negativity but I choose to look at the positive side.





2. Find your comeback





It’s alright to feel your pain, but don’t be consumed by it. Don’t let pain make you bitter. It’s OK to wallow for some time, but know that you have to get over it before it drowns you.





Setting up Posh Palace was definitely a comeback for me. When I see the premises while driving past it, it reminds me of my inner strength. I am still in awe. It stands for so much more than just a business. It is special to me.





3. Allow yourself to weep





When I was in the heat of it early last year, I went off social media completely. I deactivated and deleted every social media app from my phone – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. I had to grieve in peace and be in a reflective space. People want you to lose your job, and sometimes you actually go ahead and lose the job, or lose your relationship or a big business deal.





It’s OK to feel sad, cry, mourn, even if it is for a day or a week or a month or two. Everybody needs that. If you find yourself moving on from such things without thinking about it or feeling anything, there’s a problem.





If you do not do it, at some point it will catch up with you.





4. Remember that everyone struggles





What helped me go through my....



