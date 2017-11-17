KISII/ NYAMIRA to officially divorce UHURU for RAILA today! A few of us made a mistake to vote for these thieves!

Friday November 17, 2017 - Kisii and Nyamira Counties are expected to disown President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership following the ongoing preparations of the People's Assembly Bills.





Already, Kakamega, Makueni, Busia, Vihiga, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori Counties have successfully passed the Bill which is being fronted by Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.





Kisii and Nyamira Counties are…



