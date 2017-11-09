KIRIGO NG’ARUA opens up about ‘shocking retrenchment’ from Citizen TV - I didn’t see it coming’

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - Former Citizen TV news presenter, Kirigo Ng’arua, has spoken up for the first time about her sacking from Citizen TV a year ago.





Kirigo says the sacking caught her off guard as she didn’t expect to be among those who were retrenched.





Speaking to a local magazine she said:





“My layoff came as a bit of a shock to me as I did not see myself leaving Citizen TV anytime soon. Well, I knew that some people would be laid off but I did not give it much thought as I was focused on making myself better in my job,”





“What I actually dreaded came to be a reality. In that shock, I wasn’t sure how to react. But there was no going back for me. I had to move forward.”





“A lay off is...



