King of Genge, JUA CALI, throws a lavish baby shower for expectant wife – Here are PHOTOs

, 08:01

Sunday, 19 November 2017 Veteran singer, Jua Cali, and his expectant beautiful wife held a glamorous baby shower at a city hotel.

Only family and a few friends were invited for the sea green/blue and gold/orange themed baby-shower.

Among celebrities who were present is s3xy Sanaipei Tande and popular DJ Slahver.

Jua Cali, whose real name is Paul Julius Nunda is already a father of two, a boy and girl.

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno