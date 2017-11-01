King of Genge, JUA CALI, throws a lavish baby shower for expectant wife – Here are PHOTOs

King of Genge, JUA CALI, throws a lavish baby shower for expectant wife – Here are PHOTOsEntertainment News, Lifestyle 08:01
Sunday, 19 November 2017 - Veteran singer, Jua Cali, and his expectant beautiful wife held a glamorous baby shower at a city hotel.
Only family and a few friends were invited for the sea green/blue and gold/orange themed baby-shower.
Among celebrities who were present is s3xy Sanaipei Tande and popular DJ Slahver.
Jua Cali, whose real name is Paul Julius Nunda is already a father of two, a boy and girl.
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2