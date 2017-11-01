King of Genge, JUA CALI, throws a lavish baby shower for expectant wife – Here are PHOTOs

Sunday, 19 November 2017 - Veteran singer, Jua Cali, and his expectant beautiful wife held a glamorous baby shower at a city hotel.





Only family and a few friends were invited for the sea green/blue and gold/orange themed baby-shower.





Among celebrities who were present is s3xy Sanaipei Tande and popular DJ Slahver.





Jua Cali, whose real name is Paul Julius Nunda is already a father of two, a boy and girl.





See photos in the next page



