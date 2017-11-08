Killer Guard rails! This is how WAHOME GAKURU met his painful death (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - The tragic death of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru has kicked off a debate on the danger posed by guard rails.





The car the late Governor was travelling in went through the guard rails, delivering a fatal blow to the occupants.





The rails are meant to save lives but poor design has made them death traps.





This video shows how the original design was altered by greedy contractors to make a quick buck at the expense of innocent lives.





The NTSA should move with speed and enforce proper installation of recommended guard rails.





Watch the video below.



