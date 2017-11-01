KIKUYUs start showing RUTO their true colours! See what they told him with regard to his 2022 presidential bid.

….William Ruto for President in 2022 but they want to control the choice of candidate for Deputy President.





The power brokers suggested Jubilee amends the law to require a primary election for running mate.





They said only Ruto should get the direct ticket for 2022 and anyone should be free to run for the number two position.





Those who have been attending the meetings declined to go on record to divulge details for fear of being dressed down by President Uhuru Kenyatta who has said the Kikuyu community will support Ruto in 2022 without giving him any condition.





