Kiambu County publishes its own books teaching KIKUYU kids to despise other tribes (PHOTOs).

, , 06:26

Friday, November 10, 2017 - A Social Studies book published for kids in Kiambu County has caused a stir on social media.

In the book, Kikuyu kids are told that Luos, Kalenjins, Turkana and Maasais  who reside in Kiambu work in  large  flower-farms, tea farms and coffee farms owned by rich Kikuyus.

They can’t do business there.

Just look at this book in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno