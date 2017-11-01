Kiambu County publishes its own books teaching KIKUYU kids to despise other tribes (PHOTOs).

Friday, November 10, 2017 - A Social Studies book published for kids in Kiambu County has caused a stir on social media.





In the book, Kikuyu kids are told that Luos, Kalenjins, Turkana and Maasais who reside in Kiambu work in large flower-farms, tea farms and coffee farms owned by rich Kikuyus.





They can’t do business there.





Just look at this book in the next page



