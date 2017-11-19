KHALWALE tracked down by CID assassins, found at Panari Sky Centre at 2am! He may have died today! SHOCKING

Sunday November 19, 2017 - Former Ikolomani MP and Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has said his life is in danger after he abused members of the Kikuyu community.





On Friday , during a NASA procession in Nairobi, Khalwale said that he is an innocent man and said he is not as guilty as members of the Kikuyu community who he termed as animal rapists and thieves.





Following his venomous…



