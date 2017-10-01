Kenyans regret voting for SONKO! He has turned Nairobi’s CBD into a mess (PHOTOs).

Friday, 03 November 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has turned the Central Business District into a mess after allowing hawkers to operate freely in the city.

Photos doing rounds on social media shows hawkers selling all types of goods in the CBD.

The place looks like a dumpsite.

Sonko ordered hawkers to be allowed to operate in the CBD from 2PM.

