Kenyans react after NTSA proposes Mortuary punishment for drunk drivers in Kenya (LOOK)

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - Kenya’s road safety authority (NTSA) has proposed an amendment to the traffic laws that will see drunk drivers work in mortuaries as punishment.





NTSA Director General, Francis Meja, reckons that the current penalty is too lenient given that driving under the influence has been blamed for increasing road accidents.





Mr. Meja said: “We cannot have notorious drunk drivers causing accidents yet when they appear in court the penalty is very lenient. Once we have the new policy ready then we shall ensure it becomes law.”





Kenyans on social media welcomed the move and…



