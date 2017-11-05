Kenyans mourn Rugby star MIKE OKOMBE stabbed to death by his wife MARYANNE MUMBI.

Sunday, 05 November 2017- Kenya’s sports fraternity is mourning the death of Rugby star Mike Okombe, who was stabbed by his wife after a disagreement.





Okombe 27, who turns out for Nakuru RFC and Kenya 15s sides, was stabbed on the chest by her 37-year old wife, Maryanne Mumbi while they were attending a friend’s birthday party at London estate in Nakuru.





Nakuru RFC confirmed his death on its website:





‘Nakuru RFC just lost one of its players Mike Okombe who plays for Kenya 15s under very unclear circumstances, the body lying is at valley hospital. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing on of one of our own. Keep the family and the entire Nakuru rugby fraternity in your prayers during these trying times’.





The highly rated flanker was set to join Kabras RFC next season.





See how Kenyans reacted to this tragic death on twitter below.

Mike Okombe was only 27; his "girlfriend" Maryanne Wamboi 37. Time for MEN of Goodwill to Guide/Protect the Boy-child in kenya! #RIPOkombe pic.twitter.com/duChrE7i2E — Capt Collins Wanderi (@CaptWanderiCFE) November 5, 2017

sad news that we have lost mike Okombe kenya rugby 15s flanker after he was stabbed with a knife by the girlfriend. May his soul RIP 😓 — eriq🇰🇪 (@DrEriq) November 4, 2017

A slay queen has done it again.A condolence note to family,friends and acquaintances,where the devil can't reach he sends a WOMAN,It was Kanumba,Wanjiru and now Mike Okombe,why only the boy child is targeted by the toxic feminist,just to diminish the talents.

RIP,you're a hero pic.twitter.com/M0UsGI7ITh — Wãndaka Inç. (@ItsWandaka) November 5, 2017

So disheartening😭😭

RIP Mike Okombe.Luos shud learn not to dive headfirst into any r/ship with Kikuyu chics. The end has never been funny! — Willy's 🇰🇪 (@Willys254) November 5, 2017

Are we seriously profiling Kikuyu women bcoz Mike Okombe was stabbed by one? May he rest in peace, and FYI, I'm a proud Kikuyu lady — Marie Mwangi (@Mariemwangi6) November 5, 2017

B careful whom u trust some slay queens are fishers of cash& fishers of men at the same time u remember Wanjiru, Kanumba& now Mike Okombe — Laz (@Lazooj) November 5, 2017



