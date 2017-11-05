Kenyans mourn Rugby star MIKE OKOMBE stabbed to death by his wife MARYANNE MUMBI.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 02:50
Mike Okombe was only 27; his "girlfriend" Maryanne Wamboi 37. Time for MEN of Goodwill to Guide/Protect the Boy-child in kenya! #RIPOkombe pic.twitter.com/duChrE7i2E— Capt Collins Wanderi (@CaptWanderiCFE) November 5, 2017
sad news that we have lost mike Okombe kenya rugby 15s flanker after he was stabbed with a knife by the girlfriend. May his soul RIP 😓— eriq🇰🇪 (@DrEriq) November 4, 2017
A slay queen has done it again.A condolence note to family,friends and acquaintances,where the devil can't reach he sends a WOMAN,It was Kanumba,Wanjiru and now Mike Okombe,why only the boy child is targeted by the toxic feminist,just to diminish the talents.— Wãndaka Inç. (@ItsWandaka) November 5, 2017
RIP,you're a hero pic.twitter.com/M0UsGI7ITh
So disheartening😭😭— Willy's 🇰🇪 (@Willys254) November 5, 2017
RIP Mike Okombe.Luos shud learn not to dive headfirst into any r/ship with Kikuyu chics. The end has never been funny!
Are we seriously profiling Kikuyu women bcoz Mike Okombe was stabbed by one? May he rest in peace, and FYI, I'm a proud Kikuyu lady— Marie Mwangi (@Mariemwangi6) November 5, 2017
B careful whom u trust some slay queens are fishers of cash& fishers of men at the same time u remember Wanjiru, Kanumba& now Mike Okombe— Laz (@Lazooj) November 5, 2017