Kenyans mourn Rugby star MIKE OKOMBE stabbed to death by his wife MARYANNE MUMBI.

Sunday, 05 November 2017-Kenya’s sports fraternity is mourning the death of Rugby star Mike Okombe, who was stabbed by his wife after a disagreement.

Okombe 27, who turns out for Nakuru RFC and Kenya 15s sides, was stabbed on the chest by her 37-year old wife, Maryanne Mumbi while they were attending a friend’s birthday party at London estate in Nakuru.

Nakuru RFC confirmed his death on its website: 

‘Nakuru RFC just lost one of its players Mike Okombe who plays for Kenya 15s under very unclear circumstances, the body lying is at valley hospital. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing on of one of our own. Keep the family and the entire Nakuru rugby fraternity in your prayers during these trying times’.

The highly rated flanker was set to join Kabras RFC next season.

